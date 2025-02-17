Summary Spotify is reportedly working on an even pricier Music Pro plan with exclusive perks, possibly costing an extra $6 a month.

Bloomberg reports that Music Pro might include an AI tool for mixing tracks, but pricing and launch details are still up in the air.

Spotify might also be looking at concert ticketing perks, like presales and VIP seats, though it’s still in the early stages.

After months of rumors, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek finally revealed late last year that a lossless audio tier was on the way. Originally teased as Spotify Hi-Fi, it’s set to debut as Spotify Super Premium. But Spotify isn’t stopping there—rumor has it that it's working on an even pricier plan called Music Pro. This new tier could offer more than just high-quality audio, packing in exclusive perks for an extra $6 a month. If the rumor holds up, we might see it drop later this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, Spotify’s rumored Music Pro tier might come with an AI mixing tool, letting users mash up tracks from different artists to create their own custom mixes (via Android Authority). While sources cited by the report say the feature is on the table, Spotify is still ironing out the details, like how much it’ll cost and when it’ll actually launch.

Spotify’s strategic pivot towards a super-premium tier is a pretty big deal for a company that’s kept its pricing pretty steady across the board for years. This isn’t just a random move—it’s part of a bigger trend in the music industry. With growth slowing in places like the US, major labels are pushing streaming platforms to bring in more cash. Spotify’s answer is offering something for everyone, from casual listeners to hardcore audiophiles, with features that may give people more reasons to stick around.

More than just music

On top of the rumored premium tier, Spotify is also eyeing new ways to cash in, including better concert ticketing options like presales and VIP seats. The company is supposedly already in talks with big promoters, ticket sellers, and labels to make it happen, but for now, it’s all still in the early stages.

It is said that Spotify’s new tier won’t drop all at once—it might roll out in phases, with more features and tools added over time. Prices will likely differ depending on where you are, with lower costs in developing markets. This super-premium plan has been in the works for years, but it’s taken a while to get here thanks to ongoing talks between Spotify and music labels over rights and royalties.

Over the past year, Spotify has been exploring a bunch of new projects. It has rolled out audiobooks and, more recently, video podcasts starring top influencers and creators, all in an effort to turn the platform into a one-stop shop for all kinds of content.