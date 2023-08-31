Google Maps might be one of the best ways to navigate between two spots, but turn that journey into a multi-stop route, and things start to fall apart. This might not be noticeable on the surface, but under the hood, Google Maps isn't optimizing your route. This is where Routora comes in, offering a nifty solution to the traveling salesman problem by using AI technology to find the shortest path between multiple points.

Routora launched as a Google Maps-exclusive Chrome extension and separate mapping app in March 2022. You could enter a list of stops in Google Maps, hit the Routora button, and the extension would calculate the fastest route between all points. The more complicated the route, the more potential time saved. As you can see in my screenshots below, optimizing this measly eight-stop path saved two minutes. Not a lot, but extrapolate this to 40 or more stops, and you can see the savings add up. Routora claims they've saved drivers 1 million miles thanks to their Chrome extension.

Top: Journey in order of selected destinations. Bottom: Routora's optimized journey

However, a Chrome extension isn't the most convenient tool when you're on the go, so Routora is developing a mobile app that lets you optimize routes on the go, perfect for delivery drivers. The Routora Chrome extension is only compatible with Google Maps, but the mobile app will have compatibility with Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze. This app is funded by a Kickstarter that's live until September 13.

According to co-founder Tom Vazhekatt, most signups for the Routora app waitlist have been delivery drivers for services like Amazon Flex. To accommodate these users, the Kickstarter will fund the development of features like automatic import of routes and a system for managers to organize and dispatch multiple drivers. Currently, you have to enter every stop in the Routora app manually.

2 Images Close

However, the Routora app is not exclusive to commercial drivers. The app includes functionality for building walking and cycling routes, so you can use it even if you don't own a car. This is perfect for tourists who want to explore an area but minimize the time spent walking from place to place.

It's worth noting that Routora isn't a brand-new idea. Route planning app Circuit launched in 2018 and currently offers most of the features planned for Routora, including integration with Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze and tools to manage fleets of drivers. However, this tool is targeted toward teams of delivery drivers, charging upwards of $100/month for its most basic plan, with extra drivers costing $40 each. The Routora app looks to be a better solution for individuals, charging $19.99/month for its full slate of features. Depending on how much you drive, it could save you money on petrol.

2 Images Close

The Routora app is currently in closed early access on iOS. We tested this iOS version, but the eventual Android release will have feature parity with iOS. Signing up for the Kickstarter now will get you early access when the app launches for backers.

The app comes with all the functionality of the Chrome extension; up to 10 stops can be added for free. However, the $19.99/month subscription will raise the limit to 100 stops, remove ads, and let you save unlimited routes. This is twice as expensive as the web app.

Signing up for Routora's Kickstarter can save you $40 off an annual subscription, bringing the cost down to $8.50/month. However, this comes with the classic Kickstarter caveat: promised features like automatic import of routes are not guaranteed.