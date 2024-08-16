Summary AI Overviews are now showing up for all US users whether they're signed in or not.

Google is testing AI Overviews in private browsing modes like Incognito.

The feature has sparked mixed reviews due to concerns about accuracy and impact on publishers.

Google’s AI Overviews are sticking around, whether you like it or not. These AI-generated summaries now pop up at the top of your search results and have sparked mixed reactions. Originally, you needed to be part of Search Labs and log into your Google account to see them. Now, it appears they’re available to all US users, whether they're signed in to their account or not.

Search Engine Roundtable reports that AI Overviews are now popping up for US users who aren’t signed in, after expanding to more places. Plus, a LinkedIn user spotted these overviews showing up in private browsing modes like Chrome’s Incognito, suggesting Google is testing them in even more scenarios (via 9to5Google).

After the May 2024 Google I/O conference, AI Overviews started showing up at the top of your Google search results in the US. For the uninitiated, these quick, AI-generated summaries give you fast answers and are backed by a list of sources below, so you can check out where the information comes from and explore more if you’re curious.

The fact that AI Overviews are now accessible to everyone, even without signing in, is a big step forward. This move has made this feature available more widely, and our editors can confirm that AI Overviews show up consistently, even when you’re in private browsing mode.

Close

This could spread to more people, but not everyone will like it

Google’s big push with AI Overviews is taking off fast. After launching it to hundreds of millions of US users earlier this year, the company plans to roll it out globally in the near future. By the end of the year, the search giant expects to see over a billion people using AI Overviews.

Related How to turn off Google's AI Overview feature There is no direct way, but you can use these workarounds to get rid of AI Overviews from search results

Even with their broad rollout, AI Overviews have sparked mixed reviews. Though designed to save time, some people worry about their accuracy and how they might affect publishers. Instead of being a clear win, they’ve become a bit controversial, with concerns about them overshadowing original content in search results.