I remember sitting at the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE reveal, disappointed that Samsung was highlighting AI as the phone's biggest selling point. The company highlighted all the Galaxy AI functions now available at a lower price point, but it didn’t land with me as a reason I’d spend more on a device.

Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it will take more than Circle to Search to convince me it's worth paying a premium. If companies want AI enhancements to replace camera improvements as the marquee feature, a lot of work has to be done.

AI needs to move away from novelty

I don’t know how many cat pictures I need

I don't know how many generative cat images I need, whether I’m using Sketch to Image from Samsung or Google’s Pixel Studio. It’s a cute idea, and I’ve always wondered what my black cat Xavi would look like wearing a sailor cap, but it’s not a reason to pay $150 more for a phone or pick one device over another. AI feels like a solution searching for a problem, which is unfortunate because I believe there are legitimate uses.

I need to see manufacturer-specific AI enhancements, features I can’t get on several other devices at multiple price points.

If manufacturers want AI to add value to phones, they need to get serious by releasing killer apps and features that feel more productive and less like distractions. I think Gemini Live is a step in the right direction, as I’ve used it more than any AI chatbot. However, Google must keep adding features to make it a full-fledged Google Assistant replacement. Gemini Live brings me to the next problem with AI, though.

It can’t be the same across the board

There is no reason to buy a Galaxy over a Pixel for AI

It’s heartwarming to see the collaborations between Samsung and Google with AI; features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live were released quickly on my Galaxy phones, and I didn’t feel like having a Pixel was an advantage in getting the latest and greatest.

However, there’s a flip side to that; it falls flat when Samsung tries to use features like Circle to Search as a selling point for the Galaxy S24 FE. Why would I consider AI as a reason to buy the Galaxy S24 FE when I can have the same features on a much less expensive Google Pixel 8a?

I need to see manufacturer-specific AI enhancements, features I can’t get on several other devices at multiple price points. I had a similar problem when Google advertised Pixel phones highlighting the Magic Eraser, only to find it on other Android phones within weeks.

I understand Google is in an awkward position as both a phone manufacturer and the keeper of Android, but I’m not convinced there isn’t a way for companies to leverage features as a competitive advantage for their phones.

Maybe it doesn’t have to be obvious

UI experiences can change for the better

If Google won’t hold back features from Samsung and others, maybe there’s another way to create AI differences worth paying for. We’ve already seen how Google and Samsung handle computational photography, with different areas of emphasis on creating varying looks for photos. Side-by-side imagery shows how a Galaxy S24 Ultra processes the same image differently than a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. I want that to bleed over into the user experience.

I want to see One UI and Material You embrace AI for more than just wallpapers. The underlying tools could be the same, but the presentation would be different enough to justify picking one manufacturer over another. A future version of One UI, rebuilt from the ground up, could better integrate productivity features into the user experience.

Beyond that, I’d really love to see something like an intelligent version of Microsoft’s old Metro UI, bringing us up to speed on family and friends through social media in real-time while also presenting the information we go to the most on a fluid home screen. I think there are plenty of possibilities for anyone bold enough to try.

Something needs to be done

It’s hard to get excited about smartphones with more powerful chipsets and better cameras when we barely use the capabilities we have now. AI can change much of that, but how companies utilize it currently feels more novel than revolutionary.

Galaxy AI and Google Gemini have potential, but seem plagued by a lack of vision; manufacturers default to whatever feels safest because of the risk of alienating customers. Still, there is a huge shift out there waiting for Samsung, Google, Apple, or whoever can mobilize first and bring us AI in a way that creates value — not just more cat pictures.