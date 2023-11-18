Summary Google Play Store version 38.4.12 contains hints that suggest the future addition of AI-generated FAQs within app and game listings.

The artificial intelligence-based FAQs will make it to the details section of each app/game, per the new leak.

There's no specific timeframe for the arrival of these FAQs at the moment, indicating that a full rollout is some distance away.

The Google Play Store is an essential resource for every Android smartphone user. Considering Google's embrace of AI across a wide range of its products, it was only a matter of time before it was brought to the Play Store. We're now getting an early glimpse at what the company has planned for the Play Store, thanks to newly unearthed code from the latest version of the Android app marketplace.

According to prominent Android app researcher AssembleDebug (via SpAndroid), a teardown of Google Play Store v38.4.12 has revealed a few strings pointing to the future integration of AI in the form of auto-generated FAQs (frequently asked questions) within individual app and game listings.

Much to our disappointment, there's no screenshot of these new AI-generated FAQs in action, though the strings supposedly found within the Play Store app's code leave nothing to the imagination:

Created by AI Get frequently asked questions answered by Google AI • Answers to FAQs • App FAQs • Game FAQs

The app researcher goes a step further and claims this isn't any experimental feature but one that would "eventually make its way to the Play Store," citing a similar precedent with the Download Buddy feature that was under testing since last year, only to make its wider appearance this September.

These AI FAQs would appear under the details section of each app and game listing, per AssembleDebug, who adds that although there are a couple of flags for this new addition, enabling them doesn't seem to activate it just yet. This suggests that it's still early days for AI-generated FAQs on the Play Store, though there's hope that subsequent updates of the Play Store will reveal more about this functionality.

The last few weeks have been quite busy for the Google Play Store, with multiple updates hitting the app hub. Some days ago, Google announced new rules for Android developers wherein they would be required to test their apps with at least 20 people for a minimum of two weeks.

The idea here is to identify and fix glitches or bugs more effectively and improve the app's overall quality before it is pushed to millions of users. Barring the obvious advantage of having a properly functioning app, Google said these newly added tools would help developers generate 3x the app installs and user engagement, on average. So it's a win-win for everybody involved.

Away from this good news, some not-so-encouraging information came out as part of the Epic vs Google trial, adding to the seemingly never-ending list of legal issues for the search giant. Documents released during the trial revealed that Google pitched streaming giant Netflix a deal to continue using Play Store billing. But as we all know now, Netflix didn't budge and still doesn't allow Android users to subscribe to its tiers from the dedicated app, requiring them to do it through their mobile or desktop browser instead.