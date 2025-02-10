Mobile artificial intelligence can be an incredible partner in brainstorming unique and out-of-the-box scenarios. Writers, game developers, or those with overactive imaginations stand to gain many benefits from intelligent tools on their personal phones. Exploring playful yet practical ways to put your stories together is among them.

Many creatives publish works without cleaning out AI's influence. It can offer a fresh perspective or draft a full scene for you. However, if you let it take over most of the process, the result is robotic. Instead, use it to enhance existing skills, retain ownership of your work, and speed up ideation. Let's explore how that's possible.

Everything in this article is intended for entertainment and educational purposes only. Don't use AI to break the law. Any contrary actions can land you in trouble. You should only use AI tools to brainstorm within ethical and legal boundaries.

The role of AI in 'what if' scenarios?

What if an alien lands on Earth during movie night?

"What if" scenarios in world-building help you construct alternate realities, strange new dimensions, or unexpected systems of magic, politics, or technology to make them more expansive and real. They force characters to react to unforeseen circumstances and reveal their true motivations.

For example, what happens if my hero's ally betrays them in the middle of a battle? What if my protagonist accidentally unlocks a dangerous artifact that unleashes a curse?

It's unlikely that any of these fantastical scenarios will happen. But in your non-existent universe, it helps to balance real-world principles with imaginative flexibility. If your world follows the laws of physics, you could introduce supernatural elements, time manipulation, or flat-out magic that alter those rules, but in ways that make sense to the narrative.