An outdoor or indoor security camera is essential to every household. Whether you want to keep track of strangers at the main door or watch your kids playing from the kitchen, a capable security camera offers peace of mind by monitoring your home 24 hours. With several security cameras in the market with tall claims, picking one for your home can be confusing. Among them, Aqara’s Al-enabled Camera Hub G3 security camera is worth considering for several reasons.

Aqara is a leading name in smart home products, and the company’s Camera Hub G3 is making waves for all the right reasons. It’s feature-packed, compatible with your existing smart home devices, and has rich connectivity options and airtight security protocols.

Aqara Camera Hub G3 Features at Glance

Most home security cameras are capped at HD resolution, have a limited field of view, don’t support night vision, and come with hidden fees and a monthly subscription to utilize cloud storage. Aqara’s Camera Hub G3 overcomes all limitations to deliver a comprehensive package to monitor your home, and was featured on our best security cameras of 2022 list. Let’s have a look at all the major Camera Hub G3 features.

2K Resolution and 360° Viewing Angle

Camera Hub G3 shines with high-resolution and 360° viewing angle support. While most rival products only offer full-HD and 135° viewing angles to users. The 2K 1296p (2304 x 1296) high resolution should be sufficient to check the live camera feed on your compatible device.

The Camera Hub G3 is equipped with a 110° wide-angle lens with Pan and Tilt motors to deliver a 360° view. An infrared night vision (enabled by the 940 nm LEDs) coupled with 360° viewing angles ensures no blind spot during day and night. It also supports automatic cruising as well as face and pet tracking. For pet owners it’s a particularly convenient feature to keep an eye on your pet when you’re not home.

AI-Powered Facial Recognition and Gesture Support

Camera Hub G3 is equipped with a powerful NPU processor to support face recognition and gestures. You can use them to trigger home automation and receive real-time push notifications whenever it detects an unfamiliar face. You can also use gestures to stop recording or whenever it recognizes a familiar face to save storage space. You can also use gestures to deactivate the camera, turn on/off lights, and open or close curtains. Since the Camera Hub G3 is IR-enabled, it can control your age-old TV and AC as well.

The initial setup might take a while to customize gestures and create rules based on your preference. Once you get past it, the entire AI-based Camera Hub G3 automation is a complete joy to use at home.

Ample Connectivity Options

Camera Hub G3 supports both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequencies. A dual-band Wi-Fi add-on ensures robust connectivity even with several physical objects at home. The Camera Hub G3 uses the latest future-proof Type-C port connector that delivers low-latency and high-definition video output. You can also insert up to a 128GB microSD card to record a live video feed.

All-Round Compatibility

Your security camera’s effectiveness becomes limited if it doesn’t support smart home devices from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Google. Apart from Aqara Home, the Camera Hub G3 has got you covered with wider compatibility with third-party platforms. It works with Apple HomeKit and streams video to Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart displays. You can also create rules for personalized alerts via the IFTTT platform.

With a compatible smart display, you can simply ask Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to show the live video feed. Quite convenient, isn’t it?

Ideal Smart Home Control Center

Camera Hub G3 is a no-brainer if you are already invested in other Aqara accessories. It has a built-in Zigbee 3.0 Hub to connect up to 128 company devices. You can easily create the perfect security system with all Aqara devices and manage them using Hub G3.

Privacy and Data Encryption

Camera Hub G3 doesn’t recover your every movement in the home. You can manually or automatically enable a privacy shutter to cover the camera lens physically. In another neat touch, the G3 looks like a cute sleepy face when the physical cover is on. It’s easy to recognize at a glance, and you can comfortably carry on conversations without any active recording.

The G3 is security certification from all the leading brands like Apple, Google, and Amazon. The system encrypts the data stream from the camera using the latest Wi-Fi security standard − WP3.

Availability

The Camera Hub G3 is available on the Aqara Amazon store in the US, Canada, the UK, and multiple EU countries. It’s also available to purchase from authorized Aqara retailers worldwide.

View at Amazon

Complete Your Smart Home with Aqara Camera Hub G3

A smart security camera like hub G3 is one of the must-have add-ons for your home. It delivers a convenient smart home experience and works well with your existing devices without breaking the bank.