The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 triggered an ongoing AI transformation of the digital landscape. The major players in the tech world clamored to develop and deploy their answers to GPT. Google quickly launched Bard, and Microsoft joined the GPT bandwagon with Bing Chat. But what about Meta?

Meta began rolling out "A new class of generative AI features in September 2023 that expand and strengthen the ways people connect with each other." Keep reading to find out how to talk with Meta's ambitious AI offering, whether you have a budget Android phone or a top Chromebook.

What is Meta's AI chatbot?

Most internet users have had some interaction with AI. The Meta AI will mirror the experiences you've had in many ways. You can engage in authentic conversations with an intelligent bot that can research information and generate content at mind-boggling speeds.

However, there's a difference between Meta's AI offering and Google Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing Chat. Namely, Meta is launching multiple characters along with its core bot. When the service is fully rolled out, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp users can talk with a range of bots, from one-to-one to group chats.

Source: Meta

Meta's AI will have exclusive access to Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook's data and features, giving it an edge over its competitors, at least in the social media arena.

How to access Meta's chatbot

It's not difficult to talk to the newest, major AI bots, assuming they've been added to your app. To talk to a bot, start a new message on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp and select Create an AI chat. Or type @MetaAI into a group chat.

If you have a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, say, "Hey Meta!"

What if you can't see the chatbot on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram?

Meta may be the newest and shiniest member of the world's most competitive and precocious characters, the AI chatbots. Still, it isn't the easiest to access. It's only available in America, and not every user has access. As is often the way with rollouts, the method and logic behind Meta's AI launch are mysterious. However, if you're eager to discover new ways to communicate, and you didn't get automatic access to the new AI tools, you may be able to request early access.

Get early access to Meta's AI chatbot on Facebook and Instagram

Navigate to Facebook Messenger or Instagram. Tap the New Message icon (go to Messages on Instagram). Start to add a contact to the chat. You'll see AI Chat at the top of your contact list. Tap AI Chat to request early access.

Get early access to Meta's AI chatbot on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your device. Tap the Open Message icon. Select the New AI Chat option. Tap the Request early access option.

Top Meta AI features

Source: Meta

Apart from the bots, Meta is launching additional features. Below, we list everything available at launch, though you'll likely see more features added throughout 2024.

Imagine is accessible by going to imagine.meta.com if you're based in the US. Imagine is an AI image generator that is also accessible via a chatbot.

is accessible by going to imagine.meta.com if you're based in the US. Imagine is an AI image generator that is also accessible via a chatbot. AI Stickers is a feature that lets you generate custom sticker graphics based on your prompts.

is a feature that lets you generate custom sticker graphics based on your prompts. AI image editing lets you apply custom visual styles to your photos with text descriptions.

lets you apply custom visual styles to your photos with text descriptions. Explore with reels is an example of a feature only Meta could offer. It shows a collection of reels relevant to your search, like a Meta reels search engine.

Cool fun and surprising Meta AI characters

Have you ever noticed that AI chatbots, while impressive, can be a little bland? Meta seems to have noticed. Its array of colorful chatbot characters is anything but bland. The social media giant has been spending some serious cash for the rights to base its bots on celebrities. Here are some of our top picks to give you an idea.

Dungeon Master: The Dungeon Master is Meta's adventurous storyteller based on Snoop Dogg. Close

Amber: Amber is an AI crime-solving detective based on Paris Hilton. Close

Zach: Zach is your go-to brotherly joker based on MrBeast. Close

Here are a few top picks for Meta's original AI characters.

Bob the Robot: Think ChatGPT, but with added sarcasm. Close

Lily: This bot could be your creative writing partner. Close

Alvin the Alien: Sometimes, aliens aren't quirky enough. Enter Alvin, the quirky alien. Close

That's just a taster. There are more Meta AI characters to explore.

Meta AI features: the jury is still out

As with all artificial intelligence bots, the quality of the conversation and the usefulness of the content are constantly evolving. The issue we have with assessing Meta's AI is that it's still in the beta stage, meaning only a limited set of users have access. So, we don't have a strong idea of how impressive the suite of AI tools is. What's certain is that this is an ambitious AI offering that will likely change the way social media and online communication work.