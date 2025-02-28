Google and OpenAI attempt to impress us by cramming AI-powered features into our digital lives, but it's hard to find an AI tool without a significant caveat. From Google Search Overviews telling us to eat glue, or Samsung's Now Brief hallucinating sports games, there's plenty of evidence to show that AI isn't as revolutionary as tech companies want us to think. But while many AI blunders are harmless fails, others have real-life consequences.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with the news. AI tools can summarize news articles into a single paragraph or bullet points, but a recent BBC study found that these are frequently crammed with mistakes and hallucinations.

Related What are AI hallucinations? AI hallucinations offer false information as fact: Here's how this problem happens

What's wrong with AI news summaries?

In December 2024, the BBC asked four prominent AI assistants ( OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Gemini, and Perplexity) to answer 100 questions about the news, using BBC News sources where possible. Here are a few of the findings:

Chat GPT claimed Rishi Sunak was still in office as of December 2024. Rishi Sunak left office on 2 November 2024.

Perplexity quoted the BBC as describing Israel's actions in the Middle East as 'aggressive.' The BBC did not use this adjective in its reporting on the conflict.

Gemini stated that the NHS does not recommend vaping as a method to quit smoking. The NHS recommends vaping as a method to quit smoking.



Source: BBC

These examples are just a few drawn from the full study. The statistics are even more damning. 34% of Gemini, 27% of Copilot, 17% of Perplexity, and 15% of ChatGPT responses were judged to have misrepresented BBC responses.

So why can't AI figure out how to summarise the news?

Why can't AI accurately summarise the news?

Generative AI doesn't follow basic editorial standards

AI-generated news summaries suffer from common flaws with AI, but the nature of news stories means these flaws are amplified.

AI can't keep up with rapidly evolving stories

While reputable news organizations strive for accurate reporting, articles can become outdated within days. As new facts about a story emerge, the narrative changes. For example, an article may reference a person as holding a political office at the time of reporting, but months later another article will correctly report them as no longer holding this office.

If, as in the above example, an AI model summarised information from the first article, a question asked about this person may incorrectly state they still hold political office. AI models trained on static datasets or outdated information cannot keep up with the dynamic nature of news.

Source: BBC

A ChatGPT response incorrectly claiming that Ismail Haniyeh (assassinated in July 2024) is currently a member of Hamas' leadership.

AI doesn't understand context and nuance

Journalists must be careful about their wording when describing sensitive topics, and they have to provide context for their reporting. AI models are not trained to recognize journalistic standards. As shown in the BBC study, where Perplexity quoted the BBC as describing Israel's actions in the Middle East as 'aggressive,' this lack of standards can lead people to incorrect conclusions about the topic.

This isn't just a problem with AI. Ask anyone to summarise a complex narrative about a sensitive topic, and they'll likely insert adjectives or descriptions in an attempt to capture the context of a story in a single word or sentence. Summaries, by their nature, do not contain context or nuance, which are crucial elements for accurate news reporting.

AI struggles to differentiate between opinion and fact

The BBC's website, like every other news publication, contains a mixture of fact and opinion. The facts are found in news reporting, while the editorial pages contain the opinions of editors and journalists. This is a key distinction made by reputable news organizations to ensure readers can easily differentiate between fact and fiction.

The BBC asked Copilot "What did [the] Labour [Party] promise." The answer contained an accurate list of Labour's promises but editorialized significantly in the closing sentence. The AI read through the promises and described Labour's plan as "comprehensive," which is an opinion, not a fact. The AI cannot understand that while it has concluded that the plan is comprehensive, this is not a factual statement and therefore should not be included in a news summary.

AI hallucinates facts

Many of the factual inaccuracies from AI-generated new summaries can be attributed to it drawing information from incorrect or out-of-date sources as described above. However, while this is a massive problem, it is compounded further by AI hallucinations.

Generative AI has created imaginary facts for years, and the problem hasn't been solved yet. Incorrect or out-of-date facts can be easily double-checked, but it is harder to verify hallucinated facts. Even if you double-check an AI-generated news summary by plugging it into a search engine, you may not find anything that contradicts a hallucinated fact.

Could AI generate accurate news summaries?

Generative AI models have been extensively tested for years, and while many of the biggest problems are recurring, this doesn't mean they won't ever be solved. As the BBC study concluded, AI summaries must be accurate and follow basic editorial standards when answering questions about the news.