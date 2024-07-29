Summary The Pixel 9 will likely feature advanced AI capabilities, including an AI system for recording, transcribing, and summarizing phone calls.

"Call Notes" might be integrated into Google's Phone app, with all processing done on-device for privacy.

The Pixel 9 series might also bring a redesigned Panorama mode, addressing feedback from the removal of Photo Sphere in the Pixel 8.

Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 9 series in August, a whole month ahead of its usual schedule. While everyone's speculating about the hardware side of things, the software updates are just as thrilling. With Google going all-in on AI, it’s no shocker that the Pixel 9 will come packed with advanced AI features. One cool addition to look out for is an AI system that can record, transcribe, and summarize your phone calls.

Dylan Roussel recently tipped on X that Google is working on a new AI feature called "Call Notes." The leak highlights call recording and transcription, with a hint that AI-powered summarization might be included too. Considering the Pixel 8's Recorder app already handles recording and transcription of conversations, it's likely that Call Notes will take these features to the next level.

Google's rollout of the "AI Summarize" feature in the Pixel 8 series, which uses the Gemini Nano AI model for transcribing and summarizing recorded audio, sets a solid groundwork for the upcoming Call Notes feature. Extending this tech to phone calls, Google could easily bring call recording, transcription, and summarization to the Pixel 9 series.

The Call Notes feature will likely be built into Google's Phone app. For privacy, Google might use Gemini Nano to do all the recording, transcribing, and summarizing directly on your device.

The competition for call recording and transcription seems to be getting fiercer. Apple's iOS 18 will bring live call recording and transcription with clear user notifications. With this rivalry, it's likely Google will ensure strong privacy and transparency measures for its Call Notes feature too.

Apple's live call recording feature will support multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese. However, it's still unclear where Google's Call Notes feature will be available.

Google might revamp the Panorama mode experience too

The Pixel 9 series isn't just bringing Call Notes; it's also supposedly introducing a redesigned Panorama mode. This update comes in response to the outcry over the removal of the beloved Photo Sphere function from the Pixel 8.

While these rumors and leaks hint at exciting features for the Pixel 9 series, nothing has been confirmed yet. We'll have to wait for Google's official announcement in August to know for sure what new innovations will be included in its latest flagship smartphones.