Samsung Galaxy tablets are among the best Android tablets on the market. With nearly a year since the Galaxy Tab S9's release, new flagship Samsung tablets are reportedly arriving soon — possibly as early as next week on September 26, 2024. While much about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series has already been leaked, a recent report claimed the tablet's keyboard cover will include a dedicated AI button. Now, we have our first real-life glimpse of what this button might look like.

The leak comes courtesy of YTECHB (via SamMobile), which has shared renders of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra keyboard covers. As expected, there will be two versions of the keyboards: one with a trackpad and one without, available in both black and white. The key difference this time is the addition of a dedicated AI button on the keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard cover could come with a dedicated AI Key

According to the report, the Galaxy AI key will replace the Lang key on the right side of the keyboard. The Alt button will now sit directly next to the Space Bar, with the new AI button positioned between the Alt key and the Arrow keys. This button will reportedly allow users to quickly access AI options or an "AI Window" with a single press. Interestingly, the report also mentions that the new keyboard covers will be compatible with the current Galaxy Tab S9 series.

While the addition of a dedicated AI button seems like an interesting choice, it's not the first time a brand has incorporated such a feature. Microsoft CoPilot+ certified laptops already include a dedicated CoPilot button for one-tap access to their AI assistant. However, the exact functionality of Samsung's Galaxy AI button and how it will behave in specific apps or scenarios remains to be seen.

It's no surprise that so many details about the Galaxy Tab S10 are leaking just before launch. The series is already available for pre-reservations in India (though the company hasn't officially named it the Galaxy Tab S10), and the reported pricing has also surfaced. While there's no information yet on the price of the keyboard covers, we expect it to be similar to those of the previous generation.