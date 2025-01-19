Project Zomboid's anticipated Build 42 introduced more than gameplay enhancements. The indie game's developer, The Indie Stone, faced backlash after players suspected generative AI was used in the game's new title and loading screen artwork. Before any proof emerged, accusations escalated to harassment, conspiracy theories, and hostility.

This controversy highlights the growing debates surrounding AI creativity for artists using generative tools and developers dealing with those opposed to their use. The community's reaction to Build 42 artwork sheds light on broader issues within the anti-AI art movement. It underscores the importance of redirecting efforts toward advocating for regulations on corporations while supporting small independent creators rather than unfairly targeting them.

Related I'm sick of AI being shoved down my throat Stop passing off machine learning tricks as real AI improvements

What happened with Project Zomboid's Build 42 artwork?