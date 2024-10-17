Key Takeaways AOE Mobile misses the mark, lacking historical depth and addictive gameplay compared to the original.

It lacks true historical references, engaging storylines, and decent voice acting.

The gameplay is cartoonish and fails to involve strategic commands or resource management.

Real-time strategy games have been among the most lauded titles for decades, and Android offers a great selection of RTS franchises for the rabid gamer. Games like the extremely popular Rome: Total War, indie favorite Rusted Warfare, and minimalist, space-themed Rymdkapsel capture the micromanagement and fast-paced strategy that Ensemble Studios turned into a massive following starting in the late '90s.

Sadly, Tencent's new Age of Empires Mobile is not on that level. You might be misled on first load, as the graphics don't disappoint, but it shares nearly nothing with the addictive, historical dynasty many have come to love.

Preying on gaming nostalgia

It's barely even a strategy game

It's pretty... pretty devoid of content

The first clue it's not really Age of Empires is the lack of even a shade of real historical reference. You won't ravage the steppes as Genghis Khan, regain El Cid's former glory, or lead Attila the Hun against the overpowered Romans. You'll embody the Princess, retrieve the Sword, and answer to the Patriarch, while navigating hilariously anachronistic ripoffs of pseudohistorical settings and cultures. With no characters or storylines of import to build on, the bland storytelling and robotic voice acting that follow offer no surprises.

Of course, you don't need a narrative if the gameplay's great. AOE Mobile fails miserably at that, too. You never really command an actual army, but a collection of slightly cartoonish models that work together to swipe indiscriminately in the vague directions of nearby enemies. Well, sometimes, that is. Sometimes neither your forces nor the enemies realize they're on top of each other for many seconds; clearly, these not-exactly-medieval cultures must have mastered the art of disappearance from fictionally ideal ninjas.

Do you see any armies? Or empires?

You won't build much, and you certainly won't need to overcome challenging resource limitations by cleverly building walls out of houses (which is a real concept, anyway). Graduating from the tutorial to thee main game doesn't help, either, as the whole exercise feels more like Cookie Clicker with swords and bad voice acting than any kind of strategy game.

On the other hand, you can throw money at it if you want. I'm not sure why you would, as there's no meaningful progress to be made, no compelling story to advance, and after a few minutes, no reason to keep playing. We recommend one of the many alternative Android RTS titles, or an actually good idle game, instead.