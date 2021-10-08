For a phone that still hasn't launched, the Pixel 6 floodgates sure feel like they're wide open. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro leaks have been pouring in for months now, and as we enter the endgame with just over a week to go before their official debut, the quality and frequency of those leaks is only picking up. Our latest is a really unusual find, with a series of videos revealing the very exacting assembly and disassembly process of the Pixel 6 Pro.

It's a little unclear exactly where these clips originate and for whom they're intended, but we're more interested in the content: a very up-close and personal look at the internals of the Pixel 6 Pro, and all the steps needed to assemble the phone (plus take it back apart), all set to a particularly jaunty tune.

They're enough to almost leave you feeling like you've got the skills you need to put together a Pixel 6 Pro yourself: a few tiny ribbon cables to snap in place, little seals to lube and set, and visit after visit to what looks like a custom Pixel 6 panini press.

Of course, none of this insight does us a lick of practical good without also having access to a few buckets of Pixel 6 OEM components, nor does it really tell us anything we didn't already know about this hardware. But when you're flirting with this level of obsession over an upcoming product it really isn't about how actionable any of these last-minute leaks are — we're just riding a hype-powered funny car as fast as it will go until the axle melts off. Or until October 19, whichever comes first.

