Messaging is an unnecessarily complicated thing. There are so many different apps we use to talk to different groups of people. For example, someone may text family members with Google Messages, talk to their friends on Facebook Messenger, use Discord to chat with a group of fellow hobbyists, and rely on Slack to talk to their co-workers. That's just one scenario in the messaging nightmare that is the modern world. Well, what if there was a way to simplify this?

That is Beeper's value proposition. It wants to be your one-stop shop for messaging. It does so by connecting to many of your favorite messaging services and containing them all in one app. When I first saw this, I thought it was a silly idea that didn't solve an existing problem — messaging across multiple apps isn't that bad. But after seeing numerous people rave about the app, I decided to give it a try. Now, after a few weeks, I can confidently say that my first impression was wrong.

What exactly is Beeper, and how does it work?

All your messages in one place

Beeper is a free, one-stop messaging application available on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. It allows you to access most of your messaging applications in one place. It's currently compatible with these services:

WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

Twitter

Android SMS

Google Messages (SMS/RCS)

Telegram

Signal

Matrix

Slack

Google Chat

Instagram

IRC (Libera.chat)

Discord

LinkedIn

These services probably include most, if not all, of the applications you use daily.

Source: Beeper

One thing it notably does not include is iMessage. Beeper has had a long, troubled history of attempting to give users access to iMessage. The original Beeper app had access to iMessage through the use of remote Mac Mini servers or jailbroken iPhones. Beeper required you to sign in to your Apple ID on one of these devices, which would give you access to iMessage. This method worked, but was accompanied by privacy concerns since you were giving Beeper access to your Apple ID credentials.

In December 2023, Beeper released a new version of their app, called Beeper Mini, that had a much-needed redesign. This version of the app gave users access to iMessage through a workaround that registered a user's phone number with the service. This allowed users to use iMessage without giving Beeper access to their Apple ID, which was much more secure. This version of Beeper was much more widely used and reliable than the previous iteration. While I thoroughly enjoyed iMessaging my family for the short time Beeper Mini's iMessage service was operational, Apple eventually blocked the service.

iMessage is so famously locked down that many credit it for young consumers' growing use of iPhones. Beeper's battle with Apple likely led to the US Justice Department suing Apple and brought the iMessage lock-in into the public eye. While Beeper doesn't have access to iMessage anymore, it still has access to all other services it started with.

Related The case against Apple's monopoly, explained by Beeper's CEO Eric Migicovsky shares his thoughts on iMessage lock-in, how Apple affects the world of startups, and more

The setup experience: a small hurdle

A little bit of work for a lot of payoff

Once I decided to take the plunge and download the Android app, it was a pretty simple process to set up. I was prompted to sign in to all of my messaging services and turn off my notifications from each service's dedicated app. Some services, like Facebook Messenger, were very simple to set up. Others, like Google Messages, took some trial and error to make work.

I tried following Beeper's instructions to switch Google Messages to Google Account pairing and attempted to connect my account to Beeper through my Google Account. However, after numerous failed attempts to pair the services using this method, I had to open up a computer and pair the services using a QR code. This process was frustrating since I use texting a lot and could not set it up with just my phone, so I'm glad the QR code method eventually worked. Instagram also gave me issues for some reason, though I think I may have been trying an old password, so that may have been user error.

Source: Beeper

Once I was signed in to all of my messaging services, I could view all messages across applications, organized chronologically. There is some flexibility around how you view messages. You can choose to show the icons of the service each messaging chain is from. You can choose what Discord servers or channels in Slack, for example, show up in your main inbox. You can also choose whether you receive push notifications for each messaging thread.

Why I'm sticking with Beeper

Once I got settled into Beeper, I got why it's so appealing. From the outside, you may look at the service and wonder why you can't just use each separate messaging app. While this is valid, you don't realize how tedious it is to move through all these apps until you try to work differently.

By having to go from app to app, we have to change gears in our minds to fit which application we're using. This constant change wears on you, even if you don't notice it. Using Beeper, you only have to open or look at notifications from one app. This relieves the mental load needed to read and answer messages and communicate with others.

Close

Additionally, it's just more convenient to use a single app. Instead of flipping through each of your messaging apps to figure out where the conversation you're looking for is, you just need to open Beeper and scroll. That's it. Beeper includes most of the features you'd use in each standalone messaging app, such as read receipts, typing indicators, and reactions.

I'll admit, the interface may not be the most flashy and modern, but it does the job. The mobile app interface, updated when they released Beeper Mini, is pretty good, but the desktop interface looks dated. Beeper is supposedly working on bringing this new look to the desktop application, but for now it looks like it came from a different design era. Even though the updated look is good, I'd love to see this app updated further with a more modern interface, maybe using something similar to Google's Material design language.

I also find some apps, like Slack, are a little difficult to understand in Beeper's interface sometimes. Using channels that have replies in threads gets a little clunky, so future improvements to this area would be appreciated.

It's also super useful to be able to use Beeper on all of my devices. If I'm writing on my computer, I can text my family or make plans with my friends without having to open a bunch of different websites or apps. I used to have tabs for Google Messages and Facebook Messenger with the Slack app open and had to swap between them all to talk to everyone. Now, I just open Beeper, and I'm all set.

I'm glad I gave Beeper a try because it's my new favorite service. I love only having to open one app to do all of my messaging, and I won't be going back any time soon.