TikTok's potential US ban is fast approaching, set to kick in on January 19, 2025. Ahead of that, TikTok made oral arguments to the Supreme Court last week as part of its appeal, outlining why it should not be banned. But if the ruling does not go in TikTok's favor, Chinese government officials are considering selling the app to Elon Musk to keep it live in the US.

Bloomberg reports that Chinese government officials want TikTok to remain under ByteDance's ownership. However, if this is not possible, they are seemingly ready to sell the app's US operations to one of Donald Trump's closest aides, Elon Musk, to avoid a ban. The Tesla founder acquired Twitter in 2022, rebranded it as X in 2023, and has since transformed it into an echo chamber run by bots a platform promoting free speech and expression.

The US Supreme Court appears in favor of banning TikTok, as its Chinese ties pose a national security risk.

Musk's acquisition of TikTok could lure more advertisers to X, with the TikTok data potentially helping his AI company, xAI. However, nothing is final for now, with Chinese government officials still in preliminary discussions about TikTok's sale to Musk. It is also one of the many potential options the Chinese government is exploring.

In a statement to the BBC, TikTok shot down the report and called it "pure fiction."

As the report notes, separating TikTok's US arm from ByteDance's operations in China would be easier said than done. The complicated process can take a long time, leaving TikTok's future in limbo until then.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump want to save TikTok from the ban

Surprisingly, Musk previously stated that he does not favor banning TikTok in the US, despite the move benefiting X, as it would be against freedom of speech and expression.

After taking office on January 20, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump might also take measures to save TikTok's operations in the US. He previously requested the Supreme Court delay the final decision until then, seeking to resolve the issues through political means. Interestingly, during his first term as President, Donald Trump labeled the app a security risk and advocated for its ban in the US.

TikTok is already banned in Canada, India, and some other countries due to national security risks. This stems from ByteDance — TikTok's parent company — having close ties with the Chinese government.