Tech stocks are having a rough week. After Facebook stocks dipped more than 5% following Monday’s outage, Samsung is among the companies struggling to maintain upward momentum as we head into a new month — a massive shift in trajectory compared to 2020.

It’s bad enough news that the company is down more than 3% through October, a drop that’s matching up with much of the industry at the moment. However, Samsung’s also down 21% since its stock peaked on January 11th, with $15.3 billion worth of shares sold off by foreign investors (via Bloomberg). Chief among the reasons for this drop: poor smartphone sales.

Rumors of the Galaxy S21’s mediocre sales performance have been around since this summer, with demand reportedly down compared to both the S20 and the S10 series. It also lost the top smartphone maker spot for global monthly sales to Xiaomi this summer. Despite the slump, the company has continued to maintain its buy ratings among analysts in South Korea, with expectations for the company to gain 40% by this time next year.

It’s not all bad news for Samsung, however. Preliminary third-quarter results will be announced on Friday, and the company is expected to reveal record revenue and its best quarterly profit since 2018. It’s also wise to put this drop into perspective. While its stock price has undoubtedly fallen hard throughout this year, it’s still higher than it was this time last year. A rebound — and indeed, increased growth — doesn’t seem that far out of the question.

Obviously, Samsung hasn’t been immune to facing this year’s chip shortage, which has reportedly held back its efforts to build on 2020’s successes. The Galaxy S21 FE has been significantly affected by manufacturing issues, as rumors of delays and cancellations have floated around for several months now.

