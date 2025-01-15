Summary Meta plans to lay off 5% of its workforce in 2025 for underperformance, aiming to be more agile.

Over 3,600 employees are expected to be let go, with new hires replacing them throughout 2025.

Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on AI, smart glasses, and social media for Meta's future, aiming to attract top-tier talent.

After stirring up controversy by scrapping its fact-checking team and easing up on content moderation, Meta is now trimming its workforce. About 5% of employees are set to be laid off as part of a major shake-up. In a message to its employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned that 2025 is shaping up to be a tough year.

In an internal memo shared on Meta's Workplace platform, seen by Bloomberg, Zuckerberg revealed plans for performance-based layoffs (via TechRadar). He noted that while the company typically handles underperformance gradually over the year, this cycle will involve broader performance-based layoffs.

Meta is making moves to streamline operations and stay sharp for the future. By fast-tracking layoffs for underperformers, the company is aiming to be more agile and ready for what’s next. Out of 72,000 employees, around 3,600 are expected to be let go, with notices reportedly dropping by February 10, according to Bloomberg.

Meta is loosening the reins, but tightening the belt

The company plans to bring in new hires throughout 2025 to replace those impacted by the layoffs. It’s the largest cut since Meta slashed 21,000 jobs in 2022 and 2023. A company director confirmed the layoffs, adding that affected employees will get severance packages in line with past policies.

It looks like Meta is ramping up its talent hunt to turn it into a “magnet” for top-tier workers, as Zuckerberg plans. According to Bloomberg, his latest memo shared that Meta is focusing on areas like AI, smart glasses, and the future of social media. Part of the strategy involves swapping out low performers for high achievers who can quickly deliver the next big thing.

Meta’s layoffs are happening alongside some controversial moves. The company has recently eased up on content moderation and ditched fact-checkers, leaving it all up to X-like community notes, which has raised concerns about harmful content affecting vulnerable groups. It has also scaled back on diversity and inclusion efforts, with critics saying it's putting profits before social responsibility. All these changes, plus the layoffs, have got people questioning where Meta’s priorities are headed and how they’ll affect both employees and users.