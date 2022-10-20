Aether Gaze is an action RPG published by Yostar, the same publisher for Azur Lane and Arknights. At first glance, Aether Gaze's fast-paced gameplay resembles Honkai Impact 3rd and Punishing: Gray Raven, but the resulting verdict is that Aether Gaze feels like a happy medium between the two; more polished and less clunky than Honkai Impact 3rd and much more forgiving/simplified compared to Punishing: Gray Raven. Aether Gaze isn't a title to sleep on if you're looking to play a visually impressive action RPG with responsive controls on your best Android gaming phone; if the final version remains polished enough, it might even sneak its way to becoming one of the best Android gacha games in 2022. After going hands-on with the most recent beta, we've built a beginner's guide that covers combat, team-building essentials, and upgrade systems to ensure everyone starts on even footing.

How the combat system works

If you're familiar with mobile action RPGs, the mechanics within Aether Gaze are similar to competing titles; you tap on your skills to perform your attack and time your dodges to combo your attacks against the enemies on the field. Perfect dodges place the enemy in a vulnerability phase, leaving you open to combo your most powerful attacks.

You can free roam around the field, but you can only control one character (the one you set as your leader before the mission) at a time while the AI controls the rest. However, you can manually tap on your teammates' ultimates to activate them while controlling your character.

You can perform normal and charge attacks (tap and hold) and trigger skills. Once you've used a skill, it goes on a cooldown. Some skills require SP, meaning you'll have to manage your SP usage if you want to keep activating your skills.

Characters excel fighting in melee or range; it'll take some experimenting to find the most comfortable playstyle that suits you. Your character may have gimmicks and combos to get the most out of their kit, so we recommend visiting the tutorial practice under the Skills menu for every unit.

Build the perfect team

Gathering a bunch of units that offer unique skill sets and weaponry is where you'll get the most enjoyment within any gacha action RPG. However, Aether Gazer brings a unique combo system where only certain characters pair well together (it isn't necessary to clear missions, but it certainly helps). We've broken down how you acquire more characters, the conditions for ultimate skillchains, and how to build your team around your Gen-zones.

How to get more characters

Once you've unlocked the Scan menu (available as you level up your Administration level during Chapter 1), you can perform a single or ten scans. These are equivalent to summons or pulls on a gacha banner. You'll earn characters or Functors with this method.

To summon on banners, you must consume Modifier Scan Vouchers; if you don't have enough, you can spend Shifted Stars instead. You're guaranteed A-rank characters for every ten scans and an S-rank within 70 scans. It would be best if you spent your vouchers to put together a team before dipping into the Functor Scan banner.

Note: You will earn free starting characters by completing the story missions!

Ultimate skillchains

In battle, if you have the right party members, you can perform an ultimate skillchain. You check out which characters you need by navigating to Modifier > Skills > Ultimate Skillchains on any of your units.

Skillchains are your team-based ultimate attack moves; they are powerful to use once you've fulfilled the right conditions.

Gen-zones

Another factor for team synergy is Gen-zones. You activate Gen-zone effects when two of your characters have the same Gen-zone typing, giving a modified mode bonus. Having three characters with the same typing will activate the combat bonus buff.

So it's a good idea to try out teams with the same Gen-zone typing for an extra boost in your offensive power! The icon next to your unit indicates which Gen-zone they belong.

Upgrades and what you need to know

You can upgrade your units through the Modifier menu; you can view the base stats, unit types (melee or ranged), Gen-zones, and skills. You also perform upgrades and power-ups for all your units within this menu. We've outlined essential upgrade systems you'll need to consider when strengthening your team.

Leveling up

Your units will naturally receive levels once they've joined your combat team. However, you will own too many characters to balance who gets to participate in battle effectively; even some missions force you to play as units you don't own! You'll have to level up your units in between operations to get by this issue.

Navigate to the Modifier menu, and tap on any character you own. Tap Level Up and choose the number of EXP chips you want to use, then select Level Up (again). 2 Images Close

Levels increase your base stats, which determine survivability during missions. If you feel underpowered, return to the menu and level up your units.

Raising your skills

Action RPGs tend to make you button-mash your way to the top, or at least until you've toppled all the enemies on screen. Aether Gazer isn't any different; you need to effectively combo your skills and play to your character's gimmick. But you shouldn't be hitting like a wet noodle once you've performed the right combo, which is why you shouldn't neglect to level up your skills.

Navigate to the Modifier menu, and tap on any character you own. Select Skills and choose one of the skills you wish to level; tap Level Up. 2 Images Close

Gearing up

You can perform upgrades on your Access Keys, equivalent to weapons, and your sigils, which are your artifact slots or supporting equipment. You can equip a Functor on your Access Keys, giving you passives to boost your primary stats and adding special effects (at higher rarities). Sigils will also have passive bonuses activated once you've equipped a complete set; in the meantime, you should level up your Access Keys and sigils to ensure your characters receive a boost in stats.

How to enhance your Access Keys

Navigate to the Modifier menu, and tap on any character you own. Scroll and select Access Keys, then tap Enhance. Choose materials to consume; these will bring experience points to level up your weapon. 2 Images Close Tap Level Up after selecting your materials; you'll see your base attack increase once your chosen weapon levels up. 2 Images Close

How to level up your sigils

Navigate to the Modifier menu, and tap on any character you own. Tap on Sigil, and place your sigils on your empty slots by tapping on Change. If you are unsure which sigils to equip, tap Recommended Sigils for additional help. 2 Images Close Choose a sigil and tap on Cultivation. Select materials to level up your sigil. Please note you can use other sigils as level-up material, which we highly recommend not to do until you've fully equipped all your units. After selecting materials, tap Level Up. 2 Images Close

Aether Gazer is coming soon, get ready

Even though Aether Gazer isn't out yet, it is due for a global release by the end of 2022. The game is currently in beta testing, and we aren't sure what the monetization scheme looks like yet, but at the very least, the upcoming gacha title makes a strong case for its smooth gameplay in beta. But if you're looking for an action RPG resembling Honkai Impact 3rd and Punishing: Gray Raven, Aether Gazer should be a title to keep your eye on. You can pre-register now on the official website.