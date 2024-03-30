Summary Google Search has moved Advanced Search to the Tools tab for easier access, improving the search experience for frequent users.

Advanced Search offers filters for refining search results, including words, numbers, languages, file types, and specific sites.

The Advanced Search option appears under the Search tools tab on some devices, suggesting the rollout is gradual.

Google Search is one of the most used search engines in the world. The service has improved by leaps and bounds over the past several years, with AI expected to be front and center over the coming years. At the same time, the company continues to improve the conventional Google Search experience for frequent users. A tool known as Advanced Search has been available within mobile and desktop versions of Search for a while now, but its visibility has been somewhat restricted. That's changing now with Google announcing the relocation of Advanced Search within Tools.

The Google Search Support team said in a post that the relocation is designed to make Advanced Search easily accessible. Prior to this update, Advanced Search was hidden away within the Search Settings menu, as Google notes, so this move makes sense.

The Tools section referred to here is visible within the horizontally scrollable list of options that pop up when you search for something, such as All, News, Images, Videos, Shopping, etc. Advanced Search will now be accessible in the same horizontal list of tabs, appearing at the end of the list under Tools.

Close

The Advanced Search option within Search tools

While Google says Advanced Search on mobile will be accessible via Tools, it shows up within the Search tools tab on my Android device, as you can see above. The same Search tools tab also appears on the results page while using Google Chrome (Android and iOS) or the Google mobile app. But search results on the web show the Advanced Search option within Tools, just as Google intended.

In my opinion, Advanced Search was barely known to most people due to its limited visibility. But with Google now making it more easily accessible within the results page, the feature's use should grow significantly. There are already some useful tips and tricks to make your search more efficient, but this Advanced Search option is among the easier ones out there. It offers filters to let users refine results based on factors like the words and numbers used in the search, as well as languages, file types, or particular sites or domains.