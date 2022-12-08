For most of us, Google Search is the entry point for the wealth of knowledge the online world offers. And while inexpensive, awesome smart speakers have led to a growing number of people using voice search, it's not going to replace traditional Google searches anytime soon. Google Search is a powerful resource, but most of us are unaware of the built-in search operators that can make it even more powerful and precise.

Simply searching for your query might not give you the best results, and for that reason, learning and using Google Search operators is paramount for getting the best out of Google. Here are the 10 best advanced Google Search operators you need to know to refine your search.

What are advanced Google Search operators?

When you search for a query on Google, you get a few hundred million to billions of search results. Since you are not going beyond the first few pages of Google Search, you are losing out on better answers. That's where advanced Google Search operators can help you.

Google Search operators, also known as advanced search operators, are special symbols and terms that you can use to refine your searches. You can use these advanced operators to remove results containing specific terms, search for your exact query match, search on specific websites, search for specific file types, and so on.

Using these search operators, you can refine your results while searching, so the best results are featured on the first page.

Use these advanced Google Search operators to refine your search results

Let's check out the best advanced Google Search operators and how you can use them to refine your searches.

When using advanced search operators in Google Search, do not add the space after the operator.

1. Exact-match search

Searching for a keyword or phrase on Google shows you a broad match for that search query. If you want Google to do an exact-match search for your phrase, place your search query inside quotes.

When you put a search term inside quotes, you tell Google that you are looking for an exact match to your search query. It's the most basic and useful search operator to refine your search results.

2. OR search operator

If you want to search for multiple queries in the same search, use the OR search operator. Just put OR between your search keywords, and Google shows you results containing any of your queries.

You must use OR in all caps for Google to consider it an advanced search operator.

3. Exclude search terms

One of the most useful search operators is the minus (-) search operator. You can use this operator to remove specific keywords from the search results. It can greatly refine your search results and help you get the correct results faster.

For example, if you search for Google Search operators, the first page results are mostly SEO websites that are not useful for regular users. To refine your search, you can search for Google Search operators -SEO to remove them from search results.

4. Search for specific file types

Google Search lets you refine your searches by file types. For example, if you are searching for a research paper, you can restrict the file type to PDF to get only those results that contain a PDF file. Here are the most common file type search operators you can use.

filetype:PDF

filetype:PPTX

filtetype:PNG

5. Restrict search to specific websites

If you want to restrict your search to specific websites, use the site: search operator. In Google Search, type site:websiteurl, followed by your search term. Google Search restricts the results to your preferred website.

6. Restrict search to specific sources

You can also refine your search using the source: operator. It comes in handy when refining your news sources in Google News. Also, if your preferred news source has multiple offerings (such as a website and a YouTube channel), using the source: operator instead of the site: operator ensures that your search results are not restricted to only its website.

Another benefit of using the source: operator is that Google shows results from other sources if your primary source has no coverage for your search topic.

7. Search in the title, URL, or body

By default, Google Search checks the page title, URL, and content body to give you relevant search results. If your search term appears in any of these places, Google includes the page in its search results. Using advanced search operators, you can ask Google Search to show you results only if your search terms appear in any of these places.

To get only those search results where your search query appears in the page title, use the intitle: or allintitle: search operators. Use the former if you are searching for a single word and the latter if you are searching for a phrase.

Similarly, You can use the below search operators to restrict your searches to the URL and body of the page.

inurl: shows search results where your search term appears in the URL.

shows search results where your search term appears in the URL. allinurl: is best for using a search phrase with multiple words.

is best for using a search phrase with multiple words. intext: shows search results where your search term appears in the body of the article.

shows search results where your search term appears in the body of the article. allintext: is used when you are using a search phrase with multiple words.

8. Search for a price

If you want to search for products within your budget, use the $ operator. For example, if you are looking for the best Android smartwatches, use the search query best Android smartwatches $200 to find the best watches under $200.

Similarly, you can use a price range. To search for products in a price range, use the best Chromebooks $200..$300 query. Here, we used the $..$ search operator, which tells Google that we are searching for products in the set price range.

9. Search social media

If you want your search to focus on social media results, use the @ search operator. Enter your search query and follow it by @Twitter or @Facebook, for example, to find search results from these social media websites.

10. Search for related sites

If you love the content on a website and want to find similar websites, search for related websites on Google. All you need to do is to put related: in front of a web address you already know. For example, you can use related:wikipedia.com to find websites similar to Wikipedia.

Get the best results for your Google searches

You can use the above advanced search operators to find the best results for your Google searches. If you liked this guide, you will also enjoy our guides on advanced search filters in Gmail and deleting Google Search history.