Summary New partnership: Google and ADT team up for a Nest-ADT system, offering users a new option for smart home security in 2024.

Features & Integration: ADT's new security system includes Google Nest integration, with plans for software updates and unique experiences.

System Details: Base station design is familiar, with LED status lights and DECT/ULE frequencies for reliability. Additional accessories available.

Google has partnered with brands before in order to get its Nest products out in the wild. Perhaps the largest one in recent memory is the Nest Secure alarm system with Brinks back in 2017. While the partnership was relatively long, it would eventually end, with the two brands winding down service in 2023. Of course, it wouldn't take long for Google to form a new partnership during that time, with the brand solidifying a contract with another well known home security company, ADT. For a few years, we didn't really see anything come from this partnership, and some wondered when Google and ADT products would arrive on the market. Those questions were answered last year when the two would collaborate to introduce a new Nest-ADT system, providing users with a new option for smart home security.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2024 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

While things could have stopped there, we always knew that more products were in the pipeline, and ADT has now shared its new security system that is finally making its debut in 2024. So what do you get with this kit? Well, you get one base station, one window/door sensor, one yard sign, and four ADT stickers to put around the house. But what makes this system versatile is that it offers Google Nest integration, which means, other Nest products can be used and will seamlessly integrate with this system.

A new option to keep your home safe

As you can imagine, this is a pretty big deal if you're someone that's been looking for a new home security system with Google Nest integration. 9to5Google was able to get some additional details about this new product from Wayne Thorsen, who is the Chief Business Officer at ADT. Thorsen shared that when it comes to software, ADT is going to offer more features as time passes, providing welcome updates that will provide users with "unique experiences."

The first feature to arrive later this summer is called "Trusted Neighbor", giving the system the ability to recognize faces and let folks into your protected space when needed. Of course, it'll be interesting to see just how much this system evolves over time, with ADT promising big things for its future. As far as the physical hardware goes, when it comes to the base station, the design is quite understated but also offers some nice highlights as well, like the LED illumination on top that provides users with status at a glance.

Those that are aware of Google's previous Nest devices will find this new piece of hardware familiar, as it looks similar to the designs of past products. According to 9to5Google, the new base station utilizes "DECT/ULE frequencies" that create a more reliable and stable connection. And while this is great, there is one drawback to this new system, and it's that older products from ADT will not play well with the base station thanks to some of the new technologies that are included.

So how does this system work? Well, you simply purchase the system and any additional accessories or Nest products you may need for your home or office. Then you can access these devices using the updated ADT app to monitor what's going on. A nice perk that you get access to is a team of professionals that can alert the authorities to your location if something nefarious might be going down. As you might expect, users will be able to bolster the security of their location with additional ADT products as well by adding more motion detectors, window/door sensors, a keypad and more.

As far as pricing goes, this hardware package comes in at $269 and is now available directly from the ADT website. So, if you've been thinking about investing in a new security system, this might be a good option.