Summary Spotify Premium remains ad-free despite a recent glitch causing some ads for users.

Rumors suggest a possible future two-tier model forcing current Premium users to opt-out of ads or pay more.

Spotify confirms commitment to an ad-free Premium experience amidst speculation about including ads at all levels.

What makes Spotify Premium a no-brainer for music lovers is its smooth, ad-free listening experience. But recently, a weird glitch in the app threw some ads into the mix, showing that even top-tier music streaming platforms can trip up sometimes. That hiccup made some people think that ads were about to become a regular part of Premium. Spotify has now clarified that Premium is still ad-free, and it's not changing that anytime soon.

Recently, Spotify has been in the spotlight after some Premium users started hearing ads even though they pay to skip that stuff. The company was quick to explain it away as a temporary glitch, promising things would be back to normal soon. Still, everyone is now watching to see if this was just a hiccup or the first crack in the Premium promise.