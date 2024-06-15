I must admit, I've held a bit of a grudge against Adobe ever since it switched to a subscription model. Instead of being content with one version as new iterations come out, I'm forced to shell out cash on a monthly basis for the privilege of using this glorious software. What's worse, the Adobe Suite is so convenient it's hard to give it up.

However, after the latest developments in its Terms of Use, Adobe officially crossed a line. And it's part of a broader problem that's plaguing the balance of power between consumers and corporations.

Adobe's Terms of Use riled up its user base

Careless verbiage led customers to believe Adobe wanted access to their work

Every now and then, users are forced to agree to updated terms of service before opening a program. I think it's safe to say that many of us will carelessly accept those terms without even reading them. But as Apple Insider warned, Adobe's new requirements should not be so readily authorized.

Basically, the company is giving itself the power to review anything you make using its software. While this update is presented as a way for Adobe to keep tabs on any problematic projects, the initial vagueness of the language left the door open to some troubling possibilities.

Aside from breaching confidentiality agreements, one of the biggest concerns was that the new terms of service could, in theory, let Adobe access user-created art to train its proprietary artificial intelligence tools. Many people, especially digital artists, are sick of AI being shoved down their throats, and this gave users yet another reason to be concerned.

Predictably, the new terms received quite a backlash, forcing Adobe to offer some clarification. In a follow-up article from Apple Insider, the company finally addressed the issue. Adobe stated that user-created content wouldn't be used to train its Firefly AI program. More recently, the company announced it would further update the Terms of Use to assuage any lingering concerns.

It was a bad move, to begin with, and who knows what the company's true intentions were. Had customers remained silent, some nefarious things may have been done under our noses.

Companies are leaning into anti-consumer practices

Are they taking it too far?

These intrusive Terms of Use are just another example of how major corporations have been embracing anti-consumer policies lately. And it really has to stop.

Another example of such behavior comes from Microsoft. The company planned on rolling out a new feature for its upcoming Copilot Plus PCs that, when first announced, demonstrated a complete and total disregard for user information. Dubbed "Recall," this new AI-powered tool was designed to capture screenshots of all your computer activity. The idea is to make it easy to find anything you've done on your computer. While this may seem like a great Copilot feature, it was initially built in a way that would have recklessly left your information vulnerable. As cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont demonstrated on X, with your info sitting in some database (in plain text, no less), it was just begging to be stolen.

Fortunately, just like Adobe, Microsoft's hand was forced following an outcry from customers. As a result, Recall will be disabled with the option to turn it on if you choose. Microsoft also revealed that extra security measures are being taken to protect user data.

This trend of anti-consumer behavior is not exclusive to the tech industry. Companies everywhere seem to be testing the limits of what they can get away with. For example, Uber Eats customers have recently reported being denied refunds for items — and even full orders — they never received.

Things haven't been the same since the pandemic

Corporations may have taken advantage during a period of great uncertainty

So what's been going on? While consumer perception of inflation has been elevated above reality since the pandemic, there's no denying that prices are significantly higher than they were before COVID-19. Many publications have asserted that corporate greed is behind price surges — a theory backed by a report from Groundwork Collaborative.

This form of price gouging falls in line with the collapse of customer service. It also fits comfortably next to reckless policies forced upon us by software companies. Is it possible that unstable economic conditions during the pandemic inspired these organizations to see just how much consumers would tolerate? Whatever the case may be, all of this paints a picture of a corporate mindset that big businesses can do whatever they want. But it's important to remember who truly holds all the power.

Consumers have more power than they realize

It's time for us to say, 'Enough's enough'

As customers, we can keep companies in check. Adobe's unreasonable terms of service caused a backlash so fierce that it had to revise the wording to assure users it would not be using our personal data to train AI. Some may consider this move too little, too late.

Companies like Adobe may think they're too big to fail, but we can remind them they're not. Alternate programs like Affinity Photo do exist. While it may not initially be as comfortable as Photoshop, once you get past the learning curve, you'll find it to be more than an adequate substitute. Many other great competitors of established programs can be found on alternativeto.net.

Just because we are forced to accept the Terms of Use to access software doesn't mean we don't have a choice. We deserve better, and it's time we send that message to major corporations.