Adobe introduced a suite of AI features to Acrobat in April. Acrobat AI Assistant can do things like summarize text and find information across different documents — pretty standard AI stuff. Now, though, Adobe's added new contract intelligence features to its AI that let it recognize contracts, create overviews, and explain given terms and passages on demand. Adobe positions these new capabilities are aimed at knowledge workers who, according to a survey Adobe conducted, tend to sign contracts in the course of their work without fully understanding what it is they're agreeing to.

According to Adobe's survey (of just over 1,000 participants, a sample Adobe says was "representative of US demographics"), more than 60 percent of white-collar workers admit to signing contracts on the job without having a firm grasp on what the documents actually say. Almost a third of workers said they've also faced workplace consequences for signing contracts they didn't understand.

Adobe's new contract intelligence features can purportedly help with all this by generating overviews, identifying and defining key terms, and finding answers to questions about legal documents. This doesn't exactly solve the problem of workers without a legal background or adequate support being put in the position of entering into binding agreements on behalf of their employers, but assuming Adobe's AI does what the company says and does it well, it might take a little stress out of those situations. Here's hoping Acrobat AI Assistant is able to keep the hallucinations to a minimum.

Contract intelligence is available now

A lot of Adobe's announcement was focused on how Acrobat AI Assistant with contract intelligence can help workers who regularly deal with contracts, but it's actually available to anyone. You can add Acrobat AI Assistant to your Adobe account for $4.99 a month. If you deal with a lot of contracts, it might be worth checking out.