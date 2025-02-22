Adobe has a great suite of tools, from Photoshop to Acrobat and even Premiere Pro. Although these tools offer powerful creativity from a desktop, you might be surprised to know how many mobile Adobe tools there are. Some of Adobe’s mobile tools are mobile versions of desktop software or better used from your drawing tablet . There are a handful of mobile-only apps which you might not have even heard of. They’re worth knowing about and using on Android.

8 Adobe Color

Find color codes easily

Adobe Color isn’t specifically an app. It can be found in the browser. It’s a relatively unheard-of Adobe tool with great benefits for your creative designs. It’s a free tool, but you need an Adobe account to log in and use it.

Adobe Color provides color information for color palettes, accessibility, and color trends. You can create color themes and palettes and extract colors and gradients from existing imagery.

Adobe Color works with Adobe Express to help you create and color logos, social content, and other digital imagery. You can save your color palettes to access them across Adobe Libraries, as well as publicly publish them to the Adobe community.

7 Photoshop Express

Photo-editing fun

There’s no native Photoshop mobile app for Android, but Photoshop Express is the next best thing for photo-editing on mobile. With creative tools, Photoshop Express can be used for fun, fast, and easy photo editing. It has AI features as well as traditional editing tools.

Like many Adobe phone apps, Photoshop Express can be downloaded and used for free, but a Premium subscription is required for further tools. Tools under the Premium plan include selective editing, RAW file editing, advanced healing, and generative AI features. The Premium plan is $4.99 per month for an annual plan or $9.99 for a monthly plan.

You can edit photos, make collages, and share images through the Discovery tab in the app. You can edit video aesthetics, replace backgrounds, and retouch your portraits. It’s not as powerful as Photoshop for desktop, but Photoshop Express is a fun way to edit photos from your Android phone.

6 Aero Player (Beta)

Adobe’s handheld AR tool

Adobe doesn’t have a huge stake in AR (augmented reality) software or tools, but its AR tools, Aero, are a fun way to experiment with AR creations via mobile or desktop. You can also benefit from Aero in other Adobe software, like the Substance 3D tools (available from the desktop and not part of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan).

The Aero apps or software are known by various names depending on which platform you use them on. The Android app is available from the Google Play Store under the name Aero Player (Beta). It was developed after the iOS version, Adobe Aero mobile, and the desktop version, Adobe Aero Desktop (which is in Beta).

The Android Aero Player app doesn’t have all the same features as the more established iOS version, but it’s fun to play around with AR and see how the app develops. It allows you to view or play with augmented reality 3D elements.

5 Adobe Capture

Capture colors, textures, and more from the world around you

When I discovered Adobe Capture, I was shocked that I’d never heard of it. Much less, never used it. Adobe Capture is a helpful app for creating color palettes, textures, and design assets from anything you see around you. It lets your world be an inspiration to your art by automating certain processes.

The app uses your phone’s camera and then takes what you captured and categorizes it into a photo, a color palette swatch, a threshold-style asset or icon, and patterns. You can re-do each capture to create a new variety of patterns or colors.

The free Adobe Capture app works with Illustrator, saving your captured assets to Creative Cloud. You can access it through the Adobe Library in Illustrator and other software, so you can easily incorporate the assets into your design work. Capture has a background removal feature, so you can isolate graphics from the photos you take to turn them into patterns or assets.