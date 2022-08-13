With most budget Android phones offering a 48MP, 108MP, or 200MP camera on the back, it's easy to capture huge-size pictures in full-resolution mode. While these large pictures offer excellent details, they aren't suitable for sharing on social media or web services. Most websites limit the file upload size, and you may receive errors while uploading pictures. It's time to resize such heavy images on your phone or desktop.

With a proper resize tool, you can easily change the picture width and height to reduce the overall size. You can make your pictures compatible with government, university, and banking websites and consume less storage on your phone or PC.

How to resize an image on an Android phone or tablet

Although Google Photos comes with rich media editing tools, it misses out on resizing an image. You need to use third-party apps to resize images on the go. One such popular offering is Adobe Photoshop Express. However, you can also use an app like Photo & Picture Resizer or the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

Resize a photo using Adobe Photoshop Express

Download Adobe Photoshop Express on your phone. Launch the app and sign in with your Adobe account details. If you don't have one, sign up for one. Give it relevant permission to access media on your phone. Select an image you want to resize. Use any of the built-in editing tools to make any last-minute changes. Tap Next at the top. 2 Images Close Check the default image resolution and tap it. Select a lower resolution and tap Done. 2 Images Close Tap Save to Gallery. The app creates a separate folder on your phone to store edited images. Close

In our testing, Adobe Photoshop Express comfortably resized a 2MB photo to 470KB.

Resize a photo using Photo & Picture Resizer

Not everyone wants to create a dedicated Adobe account to resize an image. Besides, it's not suitable for batch editing. Photo & Picture Resizer is another effective app for resizing images on Android.

Download Photo & Picture Resizer on your phone. Open the app. Tap Select Photos. Close Select a photo. Check the current resolution and size at the top. Tap Resize. 2 Images Close Select a percentage, resolution, or specific file size. You can also enter custom values to resize an image. Select a relevant option, and the app saves the resized image in a different folder. 2 Images Close

You can even select multiple photos and resize them with a single tap. Quite convenient, isn't it?

Resize an image on Samsung Galaxy phones

The default Gallery app on the top Samsung Galaxy phones packs an image resizer tool built-in. You don't need to use an alternative from the Play Store.

Open the Gallery app on your Samsung phone. Select an image and tap the edit icon (pencil) at the bottom. Close Tap the three-dot menu and select Resize. 2 Images Close Reduce the image size by a specific percentage or resolution. Tap Done. Select Save. 2 Images Close

The system overrides your selected picture. If you don't want to lose your original picture, copy it to another folder before resizing it. When we selected 40%, the Gallery app reduced the image size from 2.3MB to 420KB.

How to resize an image on iPhone or iPad

Similar to Google Photos on Android, you can't resize an image on iPhone or iPad using the default Photos app. You need to rely on third-party apps like Photo & Image Resizer. Here's what you'll do:

Download Photo & Image Resizer from the App Store. Open the app. Tap Resizer under Photos from the home menu. Select Photo Resizer. Allow access to your photos. 2 Images Close Select an image and tap Done. Close Tap Resize under the image. Scale the image with percentage or dimension. 2 Images Close You can check the resized image resolution and size side-by-side. Tap Save and download the image as a PNG or JPG. Close Open the Photos app and check your resized image in action.

Apart from Photo & Image Resizer, you can also use Photoshop Express on your iPhone to resize an image. The steps remain mostly identical to the Android section.

How to resize an image on Chromebook

The built-in image viewer app on the top Chromebooks has a rescaling option to change the width and height of an image. Follow the steps below to resize an image on Chromebook.

Open a photo in the default image viewer app on ChromeOS. Tap the Rescale button at the top. Reduce the width and height of an image. Tap the rescale button again to close the menu. Tap save to save the rescaled image.

How to resize an image on Mac

While the macOS ecosystem has several capable photo-editing tools to resize images, the default Preview app should be enough for most to get the job done.

Open the Finder app and double-click an image to open it in the Preview app. Click Tools in the menu bar and select Adjust Size. Select the Fit into drop-down arrow and select a relevant resolution. You can also manually reduce the width and height. Check the resulting and original size. Select Ok and close the Preview app to save the changes.

You can open several images in the Preview app and select all by pressing the Command+A keys. Now, follow the steps above to resize all images simultaneously.

How to resize an image on Windows

The OneDrive-powered Photos app on Windows is quite capable. Microsoft has improved it with UI tweaks, iCloud integration, and other add-ons. Here's how to use the Photos app to resize an image on Windows:

Launch the File Explorer menu and open an image in the Photos app. Click the three-dot menu at the top and select Resize image. Change width and height or reduce the picture by percentage. You can also tweak the image quality using the slider. Check the current and new image sizes and select Save. Pick a relevant folder to save your resized picture.

Shrink image files in no time

You can also use web tools to resize images on the desktop. However, be careful before uploading your private or confidential pictures to any random website. Once you resize an image, use the top photo editing apps to make further tweaks.