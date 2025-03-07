This article is sponsored by Adobe. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Adobe has officially launched Photoshop for iPhone, bringing pro-level creativity to mobile users like never before. This marks a significant expansion of Photoshop’s accessibility, allowing creators to edit, retouch, and design on the go with powerful features previously only available on desktops and tablets.

Seamlessly integrating with Photoshop on the web, the iPhone version ensures that users can start a project on their phone and refine it further on a larger screen, all while maintaining high-level precision and control.

A game changer in mobile editing

The new Photoshop for iPhone app delivers an advanced imaging experience, making powerful editing tools available in a mobile-friendly interface. With a freemium model, users can access a robust set of tools for free, while a premium subscription unlocks additional features and integration with Photoshop on the web.

At its core, Photoshop for iPhone provides:

Nine selection tools, including Tap Select, Lasso, and Quick Select Brush for accurate cutouts and edits.

Professional-grade retouching tools, like Spot Heal, Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Remove Tool, and Clone Stamp, allowing for precise object removal, seamless modifications, and AI-assisted enhancements.

Layers and blend modes, with 27 blend modes and the ability to create and edit masks for limitless creative potential.

AI-powered content creation, including access to free Adobe Stock images, Generative AI tools, and direct integration with Lightroom.

Seamless cloud sync, meaning your PSD files are automatically shared across devices for easy transitions between phone and web.

This mobile-first approach ensures that Photoshop remains intuitive and powerful, catering to both professionals and beginners who want to enhance their photos or create unique compositions.

Subscription and premium features

While Photoshop for iPhone offers an impressive array of free tools, Adobe has introduced a new Mobile & Web subscription plan for those looking for more advanced capabilities. At $7.99/month or $69.99/year (27% off month-to-month pricing), the plan includes:

Full access to Photoshop on iPhone, iPad, and Photoshop on the Web for a seamless cross-platform editing experience.

100 GB of cloud storage, ensuring ample space for high-resolution projects.

100 Generative AI credits per month, allowing users to leverage Adobe’s AI tools for creative enhancements.

Users who opt for the premium plan gain access to:

Advanced selection tools: Object Select, Adjust Selection, and Magic Wand.

Generative Fill, enabling AI-powered content generation for stunning compositions.

Content-Aware Fill, perfect for removing unwanted elements with intelligent blending.

Advanced retouching tools: Remove Tool, Lighten & Darken, and Clone Stamp.

Expanded layer controls, including advanced blend modes and Adobe Fonts integration for professional typography.

Generative Expand, which allows users to extend images seamlessly with AI.

Higher-quality exports, supporting PSD, TIFF, and other pro formats.

Expanding creativity beyond mobile

In addition to the Photoshop for iPhone launch, Adobe is enhancing Photoshop on the Web, making it easier to access, learn, and collaborate.

Easier access across devices

Photoshop on the Web is now more widely accessible than ever. Adobe has improved compatibility for mid-range and higher-end devices, ensuring smoother performance even for users who might not have access to high-powered hardware. This makes Photoshop on the Web a viable option for a broader audience, including students, casual users, and professionals who need a quick edit without launching the desktop version.

Additionally, Adobe has expanded browser support, with full compatibility on Safari for the first time. This is a major update for macOS users who prefer Apple’s native browser over Chrome or Edge, making Photoshop’s powerful tools available regardless of the platform.

A more intuitive learning experience

Adobe is also making Photoshop on the Web more user-friendly, especially for beginners who may not be familiar with its extensive toolset. The "Select and Do" object-based editing (V2) simplifies the editing process by making selections more intuitive, reducing the learning curve for new users.

To further support accessibility, Adobe has introduced a dedicated Photoshop Web Learning Center where users can find tutorials, guided workflows, and tool explanations. This ensures that even those with minimal editing experience can quickly grasp the fundamentals and start creating high-quality visuals with confidence.

Another key addition is Adobe Stock integration, allowing users to access and incorporate free high-resolution images directly from the web app. This makes it easier to find and use professional-quality content without leaving the editing environment, streamlining the creative process.

Seamless collaboration with live co-editing

One of the most exciting advancements in Photoshop on the Web is the expansion of the Live Co-Editing beta. Adobe first introduced real-time collaboration capabilities last year, and now, in February, it’s rolling out broader access to more users.

This feature allows multiple people to work on the same project simultaneously, making Photoshop a true collaborative tool for teams, agencies, and creative professionals who need to edit and review designs together in real time.

With live co-editing, changes sync instantly, removing the need for constant file transfers or version control issues.

Exclusive features on Photoshop Web

While Photoshop on the Web shares many of the same tools as its mobile and desktop counterparts, it also includes exclusive capabilities that are not yet available on mobile. These include Quick Actions, which allow users to apply AI-powered adjustments such as background removal, lighting adjustments, and one-click filters. These smart tools help users achieve professional-grade results with minimal effort.

For those looking for advanced retouching options, Photoshop on the Web now includes Camera RAW filters, Gaussian Blur, and targeted healing brushes that refine image quality with precision. Additionally, users can take advantage of shape-based design tools, such as rectangles, ellipses, and polygonal paths, for creating vector-style graphics.

For even more creative possibilities, the web version now supports layer effects like drop shadows, outer glows, gradient overlays, and embossing. Adobe is also enhancing Generative AI features, allowing users to generate similar images, reference backgrounds, and AI-enhanced designs directly from the web interface.

Finally, exporting has been improved, with support for WebP, direct PSD transfers to the desktop version, and seamless integration with Adobe Express for streamlined social media and marketing content creation.

Why Photoshop for iPhone is a big deal

Mobile creativity without limits

With tools like Generative Fill, Spot Heal, and Adobe Stock integration, users can quickly edit photos, create designs, and retouch images wherever they are. Whether it’s a social media post, a quick design tweak, or a professional-level edit, Photoshop on iPhone offers unmatched versatility.

Seamless workflow across devices

The integration between Photoshop on iPhone, iPad, and Web means users can start an edit on mobile and finish with greater precision on a larger screen. The automatic PSD sync ensures no project is ever lost between devices.

AI-powered editing on the go

Adobe’s Generative AI and content-aware tools give users professional-level control over their images, making complex edits possible with just a few taps.

For $7.99/month, users get access to Photoshop across multiple platforms, 100GB of cloud storage, and AI-enhanced features, making it an incredible value for those looking to take their edits to the next level.

A must-have for mobile creators

The launch of Photoshop for iPhone marks a significant shift in mobile photo editing. With powerful features available for free and premium tools unlocking even greater creative potential, Photoshop on iPhone is set to become a go-to app for photographers, designers, and everyday users looking to elevate their visuals.

Combined with the enhancements to Photoshop on the Web, Adobe continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital creativity.

Ready to start creating? Download Photoshop for iPhone today and experience the future of mobile editing!