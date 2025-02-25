Summary Adobe is launching Photoshop for smartphones, starting with iPhone, with Android to follow in 2025.

The mobile version includes key features like layers, blending modes, selection tools, and PSD support.

It's a free app with a paid subscription for advanced features, with a $7.99/month plan for full access.

Adobe Photoshop is one of the most popular image editing tools on the market, used widely among photographers, graphic designers, and digital artists. But while most Photoshop users feel tied to workstations or laptops with the desktop software, Adobe is finally launching Photoshop for smartphones. However, if you’re using Android, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Related 7 image-editing apps for next-level smartphone photography Find the best editing app for your smartphone photography needs

Yes, in age-old tradition, there will be an iPhone version before Android gets a turn; but Adobe’s announcement does commit to an Android launch later in 2025. In the meantime, the iPhone version is available starting today.

Photoshop Mobile features

The mobile-oriented Photoshop variant should be roughly on par with the iPad version, which doesn’t have full feature-parity with the desktop version, but includes vital features like layers, blending modes, adjustment layers, and masks.