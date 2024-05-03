Summary Adobe is phasing out the Android apps for Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix, encouraging users to switch to Photoshop Express instead.

Adobe has a plethora of video and photo editing apps under its belt, but the suite is no stranger to overlapping features. For example, full-fledged color correction is available in Photoshop, but you could also hop into Lightroom to accomplish your goal. Unsurprisingly, the days of some of these apps are hence numbered, and official confirmation just went out that Android apps for Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix are on the chopping block now.

Photoshop Fix and Mix are relatively dated additions to the Adobe suite, with the former making its Android debut in 2016 and the latter in 2015. They were introduced as purpose-built tools at a time when Adobe’s apps were spin-offs created from features in Photoshop. Photoshop Fix was created as a quick retouching tool to adjust portraits and other photos with face reshaping tools and other simple healing options. Meanwhile, Photoshop Mix allows creating a double exposure by effortlessly cutting elements out of one shot and blending them into another.

Unfortunately, the alarm bells started tolling in 2021, when both apps were delisted from the Apple App Store and Play Store updates were indefinitely suspended as well. Although they are still available for download on Android if you’ve tried the apps previously, 9to5Google reports users are receiving emails warning them of an impending shutdown and new users looking up these apps won’t find them on the Play Store.

Shutdown confirmed for April 4

Screenshots from Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix

Adobe is wrapping things up pretty quickly with these apps, because the email explains that users have until May 4 to download saved projects and use the apps to their heart’s content if they already have them installed. After the cutoff date, users won’t be able to use Fix or Mix on iOS or Android, and all saved projects will be deleted as well, rendering them inaccessible.

The company’s email proceeds to suggest Photoshop Express as a viable alternative. We believe it is about as close as you can get to Photoshop’s desktop capabilities on a mobile device. Adobe says Fix features are available in Express on iOS and Android, but Mix tools are available only on iOS for now. 9to5Google adds that Adobe has no plans to build out that functionality either, but we remain hopeful as always, because Photoshop Express is still in active development and the developers might give us equivalent utilities eventually.