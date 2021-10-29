Lightroom, the easy-to-use yet highly-advanced photo editing app from software giant Adobe, is getting some exciting new AI-enhanced features with its latest Android software update. It's all part of an effort to "re-envision" the app's selective adjustment tools while taking advantage of the thriving community of users.

There's a brand-new masking button, which gives users the option to create multiple masks, including ones for Color and Luminance. This will let you go to town on the app's masking features with just a single click.

The latest version of Lightroom also comes with a built-in AI-powered tool that can automatically select the subject or the sky in photos so that a user can easily apply edits to them as needed. It should be noted that this feature requires devices to have a minimum of 6GB RAM.

If this AI-powered enhancement works as intended, it should go a long way towards cutting down the time needed to edit certain kinds of photos, particularly landscape ones. According to Adobe, these features are "game-changers," especially for smartphone users with smaller screens.

A total of 75+ new premium, hand-crafted presets are also included in this update, as well as a new AI recommendation engine that suggests the best presets based on those used by the Lightroom community.

The Play Store changelog for the new update can be found below:

WHAT'S NEW - Masking: Selective is renamed Masking, letting you use multiple selection tools to create complex selections; Includes Color & Luminance Masks - Masking: Select Subject & Sky - AI selects the subject or sky in the photo to apply edits to; Requires minimum 6GB RAM - Recommended Presets: AI suggests the best community presets based on your photo - Premium Presets: 75+ new hand-crafted presets - Better Library Performance: Now your library is quicker to load & interact with

The above changes are currently live in Lightroom 7, which you can upgrade to via the Google Play Store. Failing that, you can also download it from APK mirror.

