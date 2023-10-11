Summary Adobe Lightroom now supports editing and exporting Ultra HDR images on Pixel 7 phones and later, running Android 14, marking one of the first third-party apps to do so.

Ultra HDR combines the success of HDR with improved image processing, resulting in crisper and more balanced images with better contrast.

As Android 14 brings Ultra HDR image support and other notable features, investing in a newer Pixel device may be worthwhile, especially for photography enthusiasts who value image processing and rendering.

With the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we learned that Google's newest devices would be the first to support Ultra HDR images. Building on the JPEG format, Ultra HDR makes for crisper images with more contrast and vibrancy. This is possible through an HDR gain map that is embedded within the image’s metadata. However, Ultra HDR image support has been limited to Chromium-based browsers operating on Android 14 or Windows 11/macOS. Now, Adobe is changing that with the rollout of Ultra HDR support within Lightroom.

In its list of updates for the latest version of Lightroom, Adobe specified that you’ll be able to edit and export HDR on a Pixel 7 phone or later, so long as you’re running Android 14. This makes it one of the first third-party apps to support the image format, which is still in the early stages of being adopted.

Although not all devices are compatible with Ultra HDR images just yet, Google could very well be providing us with a glimpse into the future of mobile photography. As display analyst Dylan Raga explains, Ultra HDR builds upon some of the success we’ve already seen with HDR. Through this means, image processing for HDR can now use less tone mapping — while this doesn’t sound like a big deal, it can be the difference between a blown-out, unrealistic image and a more balanced one with better contrast. The days of over processed mobile photos may finally be in the rearview mirror.

Android 14 hasn’t only brought us Ultra HDR images since arriving in stable, though — there have been many perks to write home about with the new update. For example, Google focused on battery drainage this time around, refining background processes carried out by apps. It also overhauled the PIN entry form for unlocking your device, and predictive back gestures were introduced for easier navigation.

Whether you were already planning to buy a Pixel device or you’re in the market for a new phone, it’s not a bad time to invest in a newer model — especially if you frequently use your device for photography. Ultra HDR image support may not be widely available just yet, but it’s safe to say it’s only a matter of time. While the camera specs of a phone are certainly noteworthy, image processing and rendering are of equal importance, as any photographer will tell you. For this reason, don’t write off Ultra HDR as hype as you shop around for your next phone.