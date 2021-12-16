One of the reasons many people love Google's camera experience is its ability to capture amazing photos just by pointing and shooting. Now that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro come with upgraded camera hardware, they're also a prime choice if you want to edit your own photos too. Adobe knows that, and it's why Lightroom is now coming with support for RAW photos from the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as newer Samsung flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

9to5Google has spotted a change in a help page for Adobe's Camera Raw extension, which processes RAW images for a number of its services, including Lightroom. As part of the extension's December update, all lenses for the Pixel 6 series, including the auxiliary rear cameras, have been added to the list, along with the Galaxy S21 Ultra's duo of telephoto lenses and the three rear sensors of the Galaxy Z Fold3. With the newest version of the plug-in, RAW images coming from these phones are officially supported. You could still edit your RAW pics in an unofficial capacity, but authorized support is good to see.

Other devices getting support in this update include the iPhone 12 and 12 mini's ultrawide lens and a handful of actual cameras, and previous updates have added support for older Pixel flagships, as well as a handful of phones from Samsung, such as the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note20 series. As per the table, we should note that the only device getting a lens correction profile is the Sony A7 IV camera, while most phones won't get one.

To use Lightroom properly with your Pixel 6's pictures, you'll need the latest version of both the Camera Raw extension (14.1) as well as Lightroom 5.1 or Lightroom Classic 11.1. You can see the complete list of supported devices here.

