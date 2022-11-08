Despite packing the same camera setup as last year's Pixel 6, the Google Pixel 7 and its Pro sibling bring noticeable improvement to image quality. And if you want to get the most out of the cameras, you can always shoot pictures in RAW/DNG format for greater flexibility while editing. To simplify your editing workflow, Adobe has updated its Lightroom suite of apps and Camera RAW with support for the latest Pixel phones. So, you can now directly import and edit RAW photos taken from the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic using the Camera Raw extension with full support for color profiles.

To be clear, importing and editing RAW photos from the Pixel 7 in Adobe Lightroom was already possible. With official support, you can access color profiles to make your editing workflow easier (via 9to5Google). Lens Correction profiles are currently not supported in Adobe Lightroom for any of the compatible phones.

Last year, Adobe took a fair bit of time to add support for the Pixel 6's RAW photos. The phones launched in October 2021, but support was only added in December, along with other devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3. This year, the company has added support for the latest Pixel phones within a month of their release. Surprisingly, support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras is still missing—you can always use Samsung's Expert RAW app to get the most out of your photos, though.

Make sure to update to the latest Camera Raw extension (v15.0) as well as Lightroom 6.0 or Lightroom Classic 12.0 to get full support for the Pixel 7's RAW photos. Besides the latest Pixel phones, Adobe also supports RAW photo editing from selected other high-end Android flagships, including the Galaxy S22 series, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and the Sony Xperia 5 IV. You can find a list of all the compatible phones and cameras here.

If you are unsure how to capture RAW photos on your Pixel phone, you can follow our guide on how to capture and edit RAW photos on Android.