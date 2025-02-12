Summary Adobe Firefly AI video generation is available under public beta in the browser.

Firefly generates 5-second videos with customizable parameters for orientation, camera angles, and style.

Firefly AI credit plans are priced at $10 for 2,000 credits, encouraging creative use within limits.

Generative AI tools have been popping up everywhere in the last two to three years. Adobe has been at the forefront of many generative AI models, including implementing its Firefly AI model into the Adobe Express app for image generation and contract intelligence tools in Acrobat . Adobe fans and creative users have been waiting eagerly for publicly available AI video generation from the creative developer giants. Now it’s here.

As of February 12, 2025, Adobe Firefly AI video generation is available under public beta from your browser. The results are impressive. Firefly’s video AI model has been in private beta mode for many months, with Adobe teasing expectations of video features like generative video extension in Premiere Pro. The announcement includes more than users might’ve expected, but it comes with limits too.

Adobe's Firefly AI model is the first commercially safe AI generator for use by executive professionals. It’s the only IP-friendly model, and it’s not trained on public data, imagery, or video. Adobe trains Firefly on Adobe Stock data only.

Adobe Firefly AI video generation has arrived

Close

Firefly AI video generation is available from the re-imagined Adobe Firefly web app, where you’ll find Adobe Firefly AI tools including beta models. Adobe users and non-subscribers can generate AI images, templates, text effects, and test public beta tools such as new scene-to-image generation, image-to-video generation, and audio and video translation of up to 20 languages — which includes authentic voices and realistic translated lip-syncing. All available from the browser.

Firefly AI video generation uses a text prompt with customizable features such as orientation, camera angles, lens type, camera motion, and also output styles — Firefly Video doesn’t solely generate realistic live action video, but also animation or stylized motion.

Firefly AI video generation results are powerful and impressive, but they’re limited to only 5-seconds of generated video per prompt. To begin with, you can only generate 24 FPS, but that should increase in the future. Hand-in-hand with the consecutive announcement of Firefly credit plans, users cannot generate unlimited video, but by purchasing a credit plan, you’ll be able to generate more across the Adobe suite.

Adobe Firefly credit plans are available with multiple tier options: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro, and a future Firefly Premium plan. The Standard plan is $10 for 2,000 AI credits (that’s enough to generate up to 20 5-second video clips) and the Pro plan is $30 for 7,000 AI credits. A typical All Apps subscription comes with 1,000 monthly credits as standard and an Adobe account with no subscription provides only 25 credits.

Firefly AI video generation is available from the Firefly web app, but Premiere Pro users have access to the all-new Generative Extend feature, allowing you to add up to two seconds of generated video to an existing clip. This tool can bridge the gap in editing processes when video clips just need a fraction longer to complete the scene. Generative Extend requires no text prompt; it generates directly from the clip you’re extending. An AI-generated label will appear on any AI-generated content in your timeline.

New Adobe features are always exciting, but they come with limitations such as generation length. This encourages users not to rely solely on video generation for an entire project — it should be used as a creative tool for ideation or adding missed coverage which isn't cost-effective to film once post-production begins. The results are impressive, even when limited to only 5-seconds.