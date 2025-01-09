Adobe Express is an Adobe app built for everyone and doesn't require specialist knowledge. It has been available to mobile users since April 2024, especially for editing selfies on Android phones , Apple devices, and desktop PCs. It's built for easy-to-craft content design in the form of image editing, content creation, and video editing tools​​​​​. It offers layout tools and integration with other Adobe apps. Available in a freemium structure, Adobe Express helps you transform or create content from the palm of your hand.

6 It's affordable for all

Great platform support, too

Adobe isn't best known for its great pricing practices, but Adobe Express is affordable with a freemium model pricing structure. Free users only need a free Adobe account to access it. Adobe Express Premium is more affordable than many Adobe tools. With a typical subscription model, the Premium account is from $10 per month on an annual contract.

Whether you pay or use the free version, you'll find plenty of platform support. Adobe Express became available on mobile devices in April 2024, with apps on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. It's also available for tablet devices, iPads, and desktop browsers.

Add depth to your creations