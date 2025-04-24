Summary At Adobe Max London 2025, Adobe announced that its adding a bunch of new AI-powered features to its content-creation app, Adobe Express.

Adobe Express now includes powerful AI-driven tools like Generate Video, Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation, and Generate Similar.

You can start projects in Express and seamlessly continue editing in other Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, or Lightroom.

The biggest issue with most Adobe tools isn’t the price. Instead, it’s the steep learning curve you need to overcome before you can actually use the tools without getting lost in menus. For instance, Adobe Photoshop is undoubtedly one of the best image-editing applications out there, but it’s primarily aimed at professional photographers and editors rather than novice us