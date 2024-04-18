Summary Adobe Express is now supercharged with Firefly generative AI tools for seamless content creation in various formats.

Generative AI in Adobe Express can replace people and objects, generate new imagery, templates, and design assets.

AI-powered features in Express include a content scheduler, quick actions, 4K video support, and custom template creation.

Adobe is arguably the most popular content creation suite, known for our favorite photo editing apps on Android and a whole suite of video creation tools. Adobe Express is one of the apps in the company’s portfolio designed to make content creation swift and intuitive, irrespective of the desired output format. Adobe recently supercharged the app and Express web UI with Firefly generative AI tools.

Adobe utilities already have their fair share of seemingly magical features like content-aware fill in Photoshop, but the company’s AI efforts have breathed fresh life into Adobe Express. The app is already a great place to get started designing Instagram posts, marketing material, flyers, brochures, etc. but the AI tools rolling out now bring improvements for every use case.

Generative fill demonstrates the true capability of generative AI with the ability to replace people and objects in your work using simple text prompts. Similar prompts also work if you want to generate brand-new imagery for a project using the Firefly AI text-to-image tool. The platform also has thousands of new video and multipage templates, design assets, music tracks, Adobe Stock videos, and over 28,000 Adobe Fonts.

Scores of new additions to the video creation suite

Source: Adobe

AI is undeniably powerful in the realm of video creation, and with Express, you may not need to rely on completely AI-generated video. Instead, you can use Firefly AI to pick a potent template and then add custom captions and animations to it. Adobe Express even supports 4K video with video timeline and layer timing support as well. Anyone looking for a custom template can also whip up a new one using the Text-to-template option, which specifically caters to your requirements down to the tiniest detail.

Firefly AI also packs quality-of-life improvements such as a content scheduler to plan the content headed for your social media accounts and post directly from the Express app. Quick actions also give the option to trim videos in a jiffy or convert content into a QR code that’s easy to share, or edit and remove backgrounds from images and videos, all with AI.

While you can install the app for free from the Play Store, you will need to sign in and subscribe to use these Firefly AI tools. Interestingly, Adobe isn’t limiting itself to Express, because it recently showed off what’s possible in the Premiere Pro video editing suite with Firefly AI. So, it is likely other tools in the portfolio could feature AI tools in the future too.