Adobe Acrobat Reader is a mobile app that allows you to open, edit, and create PDF documents from the palm of your hand. While not as complex as Google Gemini's AI features, the addition of AI tools from Adobe gives Acrobat Reader an AI Assistant that transforms your document research from scrolling and scanning to asking and answering in seconds. Implemented in desktop and browser versions, the mobile AI Assistant in Acrobat benefits from voice search and can turn your budget mobile phone into a personal assistant worthy of high-end payment plans.

Related 10 essential Android features to maximize your productivity We explore 10 Android features that are essential for fine-tuning your productivity, from home and office, to sleep time

Acrobat is great for document management

It's a popular choice with or without AI Assistant

Adobe Acrobat, including its premium Pro version and free Reader version, is a popular choice among many computer users for document management. You can use Acrobat to open and edit PDFs, with basic features available in the Reader plan and more complex tools available for Pro users.

Adobe Acrobat Pro is a subscription-based tool. It is available from $25 per month as a solo-app plan and $60 per month bundled with other Adobe products in the Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Whether you use Acrobat from a computer or your phone, it's the go-to tool for many. It works great for opening, sharing, and editing important documents, and its most popular file type is PDF.

Acrobat AI Assistant is an add-on that works for all packages

A separately priced addition for either the free or paid version of Acrobat

Close

You can only access most software or apps with AI features when you subscribe to the full version of the tool. This is prevalent in other Adobe tools, like the Lightroom Mobile app. You can only use most AI features if you're a monthly subscriber.

You need to pay to use the AI Assistant in Acrobat, but it's irrelevant whether you subscribe to the Pro, Standard, or Reader versions of Acrobat. You can purchase the AI Assistant add-on for Acrobat's free or paid plans. The add-on is $5 per month and is available as part of its subscription plan. The subscription is only offered as an annually paid, monthly plan, like other Adobe software plans.

You must be an Acrobat subscriber at minimum to purchase the AI Assistant add-on, which includes the free version of Acrobat Reader. This lowers the barrier of entry for this incredible AI assistive tool for all users.