Google's Nest Audio lineup is among the best smart speakers on the market and one of the easiest to set up and use. It also offers various options to customize its audio settings, ranging from its volume and equalizer to more advanced ones. Let's explore how it's done, regardless of whether you're using a Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, or Nest Hub Max, as the steps are the same for all Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.

How to adjust the volume on your Nest smart speaker

One of the easiest but most essential settings on your Nest or Google Home speaker or display is controlling the volume. It can be done directly from the speaker, either by tapping it on the top or the side or by orally telling it to raise or lower the volume. However, if you're not home or are in another room, you can adjust the speaker's volume using the Google Home app. This works even if you're not on the same network as your speaker, so it can be handy if you forget to stop your music when leaving.

Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. Close If you're playing music, swipe your finger left or right on the speaker's card to adjust its volume level. Otherwise, tap the speaker for which you'd like to adjust the audio settings. Adjust the volume by sliding the dot around the circle to the desired level. You can do this even if the music isn't playing. Your speaker remembers this new setting next time it's asked to play something. Close

How to tweak the equalizer settings.

In addition to raising or lowering the volume, the Google Home app lets you adjust your speaker's bass and treble settings easily.

Open the Google Home app and tap on your speaker. Tap the leftmost icon in the upper-right corner to open the equalizer settings. Adjust the bass and treble for your speaker. Close If you have several speakers or smart displays at home, repeat the process for each speaker and display. Each one has a different audio profile, so it's best to avoid applying the same settings across all of them.

How to change the alarm and timer volume

Google Home and Nest speakers use different volume levels when it comes to alarms and timers, which is quite smart as it ensures the setting is consistent and doesn't fluctuate when changing the music volume. The settings are a bit hidden but remain easy to find:

Open the Google Home app and tap your speaker. Tap the cog icon in the upper-right corner. Under Device features, tap Audio. Scroll down and tap Alarms & Timers. 2 Images Close Adjust the alarm and timer volume. Close There's also an option to lower the speaker's volume when it's listening to you, which is best to make sure Google Assistant has heard you properly when you start talking to it. However, it's recommended not to use this option if you do not pause between saying "OK Google" and your command, as the sound covers your voice while you talk to your speaker. As with the above settings, you have to repeat the process for each speaker.

How to start and stop music or broadcasts on your Nest smart speaker

It's also possible to play a tone when your speaker starts listening to you after you say "Hey Google," which is useful if you often wonder whether your smart speakers have properly heard you. Similarly, it's possible to have another one played when it's done listening. To activate these audio cues, follow these steps:

Open the Google Home app and tap your speaker. Tap the cog icon in the upper-right corner. Under Device features, tap Accessibility. Select the sounds you want your speaker to play when it starts or stops listening to you. Close The process is specific to the speaker you selected, meaning you must do it again for each speaker that needs to play these sounds.

Pump up the bass

With these tips, you're set to customize the audio settings of your Nest and Google Home speakers and smart displays according to your preferences. In addition, you can also explore many other ways to make the most out of Google Assistant and further customize it and get personalized results from your Google Nest or Home device.