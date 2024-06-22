Summary A OnePlus smartwatch with the model number OPWW234 could debut in China on June 27 with LTE connectivity and some other changes.

The smartwatch largely resembles the previous OnePlus Watch 2 model, but includes minor design upgrades, such as the tachymeter scale on the circular bezel.

While there's speculation that this smartwatch could be branded as the OnePlus Watch 3 in some markets, there's no evidence to support this theory right now.

The OnePlus Watch 2 broke cover earlier this year, bringing a marked improvement over its 2021 predecessor. Then last week, we came across a mystery OnePlus smartwatch bearing the model number OPWWE234, courtesy of an Indian device certification authority. More evidence for this unnamed OnePlus smartwatch has now appeared, with the wearable making its way to China's TENAA for certification, carrying the model number OPWW234.

In addition to the slightly different model number spotted here, the TENAA listing also reveals an image of this mystery smartwatch. This smartwatch is barely distinguishable from the OnePlus Watch 2 in the design department. We can see two physical buttons on the right-hand side, as well as a circular display (via MySmartPrice).

Further digging online has revealed that this smartwatch could debut as the OnePlus Watch 2 in China on June 27. While the smartwatch was released in global markets earlier this year, China wasn't included in that list. So it makes sense for the company to release the smartwatch in its home region, albeit with some minor, but noticeable changes on board.

What's different with this variant of the OnePlus Watch 2

A recent teaser for the OnePlus Watch 2's China launch and the OnePlus Watch model spotted on TENAA

One of the key changes revealed by the TENAA listing is support for cellular connectivity (LTE) on this OnePlus Watch 2 model, with support for local carriers like China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile also mentioned. The smartwatch will utilize the same 500mAh battery pack as the original OnePlus Watch 2, though.

In addition to LTE connectivity, OnePlus is also giving the smartwatch an inscribed tachymeter scale, traditionally seen in upmarket wristwatches. While the image published on the TENAA database doesn't make this attribute clear enough, a teaser shared by OnePlus recently (pictured above) leaves nothing to the imagination.

There are some rumblings around the internet about this being the OnePlus Watch 3. However, there's no concrete evidence to support this notion as of now. It's possible that OnePlus will re-release this wearable as the OnePlus Watch 2 LTE or something along those lines in select markets. At this point, it's unclear whether this particular OnePlus Watch 2 variant will be available globally or remain exclusive to China and its neighboring countries.