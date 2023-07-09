Google Calendar makes adding a conference call to an invitation remarkably easy, but only when the video chat service chosen is Google Meet. It makes sense for Google to use its solution for Google Calendar integration for appointments and video calls, but a Zoom link is still one of the most popular ways to have an online meeting.

We cover Zoom and Google Meet conference links, so you can pick the one you prefer.

How to add a Zoom link with the add-on

You can use Zoom integration to add a link to a meeting invite, but first, you need to install an extension called Zoom for Google Workspace. Previously you'd install a G Suite add-on called Zoom for G Suite. Since all Google accounts now use Google Workspace, Zoom updated the name in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

When you install the Zoom plugin, Google asks permission to share information with Zoom. Next, you'll pick the Google account that will have this connection. You'll see a list of permissions that you must allow to continue. Scroll down and select Allow to proceed. Open Google Calendar in Chrome or the web browser you prefer. You should see a Zoom icon on the right sidebar and a message confirming the Zoom plugin is active. Double-click a date to create a Google Calendar event. Type a title for your meeting, uncheck All day, and set the start and end times. Under the Event Details tab, you'll see a blue button labeled Add Google Meet video conferencing. There should be a down arrow at the right edge of that button. Select the arrow to open a drop-down menu and choose Zoom. If you see a Log In button, you must sign in to Zoom, which happens on the zoom.us website. Once logged in to Zoom, Google asks if you want to add conferencing via Zoom to Google Workspace. Check the box, then select Allow. You'll see Zoom meeting details in place of the Add Google Meet video conferencing button. You can send invitations from Google Calendar that include a Zoom link. The emails appear to be from your Gmail account. At the right, you'll see a Guest column. Click the box labeled Add guests to select from a list of people from your contact list. You can also type an email address to send an invitation to someone else. You'll see a warning if you enter an email address for someone who doesn't use Google Calendar. Remove the contact marked with an asterisk (*) to proceed. Click the Save button in the upper-right corner. If you add guests, Google Calendar asks if you'd like to send invitation emails. Click Send to do so. More Zoom meeting options are available by selecting the Zoom button in the right sidebar to open the right side panel.

How to add a Zoom link to an invitation manually

If you can't add a contact because they don't use the Google Calendar app, you can send an invitation with a Zoom link by other means. You can use your own wording if you prefer a more personal approach. Here's how to manually send a Google Calendar invitation with a Zoom link.

Create a Google Calendar event and add a Zoom conference (see the instructions above). After adding the Zoom conference, right-click the Join Zoom Meeting link and choose Copy link address from the drop-down menu. If you want to see Zoom meeting information, select Joining instructions. A window opens, showing all meeting information, including the topic, time, Zoom meeting link, meeting ID, and passcode. You can select any or all of this text to paste into an email.

How to add a Zoom link from Android and iOS

The process from the Google Calendar app is the same regardless of whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone.

Create an event and add guests. Close Select Zoom from the conferencing drop-down menu. 2 Images Close After filling in the meeting settings, tap the Save button in the upper-right corner. Google Calendar asks you to confirm. Choose Send to proceed. Your event appears on your calendar, and guests are sent invitations.

How to add a Google Meet link

If a Zoom meeting isn't essential, you can quickly include a Google Meet link on an invitation. That saves you the time required to set up a Zoom account, install an add-on, and do other tasks needed to use Zoom.

Open Google Calendar in a browser and create a Google Calendar event. Enter a title and set the start and end times for the new meeting. Under the Event Details tab, you'll see a blue button that allows you to Add Google Meet video conferencing. The button label changes and displays Join with Google Meet. Use the Guest column to select from your contact list or type an email address. Click the Save button in the upper-right corner. If you've added guests, Google Calendar asks if you'd like to send invitations emails. Click Send to do so.

Click the copy icon on the right of the meeting link to copy a link you can share via email or social media.

Should you use Zoom or Google Meet?

Both services have robust meeting options and can handle multiple people at once. If everyone involved can use Google Meet, that's usually the easiest method. There's no need to download or install anything since it runs in the browser or from the popular Gmail app on smartphones. You can use Google Meet on any device.

Zoom might be needed for organizations since it can host more participants and has additional service integrations. The process is quick and easy for anyone needing to install the app.

Still, there are plenty of other options, and we have a list of the best video chat apps on Android that you can check out.

As you can see, setting up the integration is the hardest thing about adding a Zoom link to a Google Calendar invitation. Once you've installed the add-on and authorized Google permissions, you can schedule Zoom meetings easily from a reliable and low-cost Chromebook, a Windows or Mac computer, a top-rated Android camera phone, or an iPhone.