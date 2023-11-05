Watching streaming services from a big screen is convenient when you're with friends or tired of using the mobile app. So it's no surprise that there's a Roku app for Disney Plus. It's easy to install on a Roku, a phone, or a computer. Keep reading to learn how it's done.

How to install the Disney Plus app on your Roku

There are two ways to install Disney Plus on a Roku: from the streaming device and any web browser. The method you choose is up to you, select the one you think is easiest.

Install the Disney Plus app on your streaming device or television

For most, installing Disney Plus with the Roku remote is the easiest and fastest route. You'll find the channel from the built-in store to install it.

If there's a Disney+ button on your Roku remote, press it, then choose Add app. Otherwise, open Search on the Roku and find Disney Plus. Select it when it appears on the screen. Highlight Add app with the remote and press OK.

Install the Disney Plus from your web browser

This works from any browser, either on your phone or computer. All you need is your Roku account information and access to the Disney Plus download page.

Open the Roku website and press the Sign in option located in the upper-right corner. If you're logged in, skip these sign-in steps. Log in with the same email address and password used on your Roku. Then, complete the robot check. Open the Disney Plus Roku channel page. Select Add channel. The button changes to Installed. You'll see the app the next time you use your Roku.

How to sign in to Disney Plus on Roku

Using Disney Plus on your Roku requires more than the channel. If you aren't subscribed to Disney Plus, you can do so from any web browser or the Roku. After you're subscribed, follow these steps to log in on your Roku and start streaming.

Open the Disney Plus channel from the Roku's home screen. Choose Log In. Select Continue or Use different email if the displayed email is different from your Disney Plus account's email address. Confirm your email by pressing Continue. Enter your password and select Continue to log in to Disney Plus on Roku.

How to get the most out of your Disney Plus subscription on Roku

Now that you've installed the Disney Plus app on your Roku, it's time to get the most out of your subscription. You can easily create or delete Disney Plus profiles for each member of your family.

Take a moment to bookmark the most common Disney Plus error codes and fixes. If the app isn't working, or you're having problems streaming a specific show, simply look up the error code on your screen and work through the steps to fix the issue.

Finally, you can cancel Disney Plus on from your Roku, web browser, or on your phone. The process is simple, but the steps vary slightly based on where you signed up for the service.

Roku has lots of free streaming options

You can add Disney Plus to Roku in a few seconds for free, but it costs to use the service. If you're strapped for cash, watch local channels with an antenna or stream thousands of free movies from your Roku via YouTube, Freevee, and other services.