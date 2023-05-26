Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Slack remains among the best business apps for your organization's teams. It groups information into workspaces where everyone can see what they need to know and when they need it. You can create or join separate channels for management, feedback, projects, and team-building activities. If you're part of another organization, you can add it to the app and switch whenever you want.

As most real-time businesses must reach the end of their cycle, Slack allows you to delete a workspace from your Android phones, tablets, or Chromebook computers if you created it. If you didn't, you can leave an existing one. In this article, we show you different ways to manage Slack workspaces easily.

How to add workspaces to Slack

You can sign in to an existing Slack workspace with its URL and your Google, Apple, or work email address. The mobile app has an additional option to sign in with a QR code scan. When you sign in with your email address, Slack sends you a magic link for accessing your workspace without a password.

Also, the platform automatically finds every workspace associated with your account, so you don't have to add each one manually. If you log in with the URL, you'll need a password. Use the following steps to add Slack workspaces.

Add workspaces to Slack on computers

  1. Go to slack.com/signin.
  2. Choose your sign-in method.
    Sign in to Slack web page
  3. When you sign in with your work email or workspace URL, Slack sends a confirmation code via email. Type it into the provided boxes to access your workspace.
    Check your email for a code web page on the Slack website
  4. You don't receive a confirmation code when you sign in with Google or Apple.
  5. Select a workspace to continue.
    Welcome back web page on the Slack website

Add workspaces to Slack on the mobile app

  1. Open Slack.
  2. Tap your current workspace's name in the upper-left corner.
    Home menu in a Slack workspace on the mobile app
  3. Go to Add a workspace > Sign in to another workspace.
    2 Images
    Slack workspaces on the mobile app
    Sign in to another workspace on Slack mobile app
  4. Choose an option for logging in to your account and follow the prompts.
    Sign in options on Slack mobile app

How to join Slack workspaces

Another way to add workspaces to Slack is to accept an invitation from a member. You receive the invitation via email, and accepting it launches Slack. After that, you can create a profile and interact with channels and people in the workspace.

Join Slack workspaces on computers

  1. Launch your email app and open the Slack invitation.
  2. Click Join now.
  3. Slack workspace email invitation
    Enter your name. Then click Continue to enter the workspace.
    Joining a Slack workspace via invitation

Join Slack workspaces on the mobile app

  1. Launch your email app and open the Slack invitation.
  2. Tap Join now. This action launches the Slack app.
  3. Type your full name into the provided space to allow members to identify you.
  4. Tap Create Account.
    2 Images
    Slack workspace invitation in Gmail mobile app
    Joining a Slack workspace on the mobile app

How to create Slack workspaces

If you're not a member of any workspace or haven't received any invitations, Slack enables you to create your own from scratch. You become its primary owner and hold exclusive rights, such as adding or removing channels and people. Use the following steps to make your own Slack workspace.

Create Slack workspaces on computers

  1. Open Slack.
  2. Click your workspace's name.
    Slack workspace in Chrome browser
  3. Go to Add workspaces > Create a new workspace.
    Selecting the Create a new workspace option on Slack web app
  4. Type your email address. Then click Continue.
    Slack sign in webpage on Chrome browser
  5. Enter the confirmation code Slack sends to your email.
    Check your email for a code web page on the Slack website
  6. Give your new workspace a name. Then click Next.
    Naming a new Slack workspace
  7. Type a username and choose your display picture. Then click Next.
    Creating a profile for new Slack workspace
  8. Invite people to your workspace. You can skip this step.
    Inviting people to a new Slack workspace
  9. Name your first channel.
    Naming a channel for a new Slack workspace

Create Slack workspaces on the mobile app

  1. Open Slack.
  2. Tap your current workspace's name in the upper-left corner.
  3. Go to Add a workspace > Create a new workspace.
    2 Images
    Home menu in a Slack workspace on the mobile app
    Add workspaces menu on Slack mobile app
  4. Select the email address you want to use or add a new one.
    Create a workspace menu on Slack mobile app
  5. Give your workspace a name. Then tap Next.
  6. Invite members via URL, your contacts, or email. To ignore this step, tap Skip in the upper-right corner.
    2 Images
    Naming a new Slack workspace on the mobile app
    Invite teammates menu on Slack mobile app
  7. Type a name for your first Slack channel. Then tap Next to enter the workspace.
    Naming a channel for new Slack workspace

How to remove Slack workspaces

You can remove a Slack workspace from view when you log out or delete the workspace. Logging out means your account is intact, but you don't receive app notifications. Also, the workspace disappears from the left side panel. You can always return to the workspace when you're ready. If you lost your device or suspect someone tampered with your account, log out of every device where you accessed Slack.

On the other hand, deleting a Slack workspace is permanent. This action erases every data within the workspace, such as files and messages, as well as removing members (including you). Only primary owners can delete workspaces in Slack, and you can do it regardless of whether you subscribed for a premium plan. However, you should know there's no recovery window once it's done. If you haven't already, export your Slack data to avoid losing messages and files. Use the following steps to erase Slack workspaces forever.

Sign out of Slack workspaces on computers

  1. Click your workspace's name in the upper-left corner.
  2. Select Sign out.
    Signing out of a Slack workspace
  3. To sign out of every device, go to Settings & administration > Workspace settings.
    Selecting the Settings and administration option on Slack
  4. Go to Menu > Account & profile.
    Slack account settings webpage
  5. Click Sign out all other sessions.
    Sign out all other sessions option on Slack web app
  6. Enter your password for confirmation. Then click Sign out all other sessions.
    Sign out all other sessions confirmation webpage

Remove Slack workspaces on the mobile app

  1. Launch Slack.
  2. Tap your workspace name in the upper-left corner.
  3. Tap the three-dot icon beside a workspace.
  4. Select Sign out.
    2 Images
    Slack workspaces menu on the mobile app
    Signing out of a Slack workspace on the mobile app

Delete Slack workspaces on computers

  1. Click your workspace's name in the upper-left corner.
  2. Go to Settings & administration > Workspace settings.
    Selecting the Settings and administration option on Slack
  3. Scroll down and click Delete Workspace.
    Delete workspace option on Slack account settings webpage
  4. Slack warns you that the procedure is permanent. Click the checkbox to agree to the terms.
  5. Enter your password.
  6. Click Yes, delete my workspace.

Delete Slack workspaces on the mobile app

  1. Open Slack.
  2. Tap your workspace's name in the upper-left corner.
  3. Tap Preferences.
  4. Under Advanced, select Account settings.
    2 Images
    Selecting Preferences option on Slack mobile app
    Preferences menu on Slack mobile app
  5. Under Deactivate account, tap delete the workspace.
  6. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Then tap Delete workspace.
    2 Images
    Deactivate account option on Slack mobile webpage
    Delete workspace option on Slack mobile webpage
  7. Tap the checkbox to accept the terms of deletion.
  8. Enter your workspace password.
  9. Tap Yes, delete my workspace.
    Workspace deletion confirmation webpage on Slack

Slack keeps it all together

Slack is a flexible tool for managing teams. You don't need different accounts to create multiple workspaces. If you have two or more email addresses, you can link them to the platform, and all your workspaces appear in one hub. The downside is that it can become chaotic when you're part of many. Luckily, Slack has some redeeming features, such as letting you filter unread channel messages, pin important conversations where everyone can see, and integrate dozens of third-party apps to enhance its performance.

If managing your workspaces gets overwhelming, there are many ways to manage notifications better from your smartphone, especially when you're off the clock.