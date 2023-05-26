Slack remains among the best business apps for your organization's teams. It groups information into workspaces where everyone can see what they need to know and when they need it. You can create or join separate channels for management, feedback, projects, and team-building activities. If you're part of another organization, you can add it to the app and switch whenever you want.

As most real-time businesses must reach the end of their cycle, Slack allows you to delete a workspace from your Android phones, tablets, or Chromebook computers if you created it. If you didn't, you can leave an existing one. In this article, we show you different ways to manage Slack workspaces easily.

How to add workspaces to Slack

You can sign in to an existing Slack workspace with its URL and your Google, Apple, or work email address. The mobile app has an additional option to sign in with a QR code scan. When you sign in with your email address, Slack sends you a magic link for accessing your workspace without a password.

Also, the platform automatically finds every workspace associated with your account, so you don't have to add each one manually. If you log in with the URL, you'll need a password. Use the following steps to add Slack workspaces.

Add workspaces to Slack on computers

Go to slack.com/signin. Choose your sign-in method. When you sign in with your work email or workspace URL, Slack sends a confirmation code via email. Type it into the provided boxes to access your workspace. You don't receive a confirmation code when you sign in with Google or Apple. Select a workspace to continue.

Add workspaces to Slack on the mobile app

Open Slack. Tap your current workspace's name in the upper-left corner. Close Go to Add a workspace > Sign in to another workspace. 2 Images Close Choose an option for logging in to your account and follow the prompts. Close

How to join Slack workspaces

Another way to add workspaces to Slack is to accept an invitation from a member. You receive the invitation via email, and accepting it launches Slack. After that, you can create a profile and interact with channels and people in the workspace.

Join Slack workspaces on computers

Launch your email app and open the Slack invitation. Click Join now. Continue to enter the workspace.

Join Slack workspaces on the mobile app

Launch your email app and open the Slack invitation. Tap Join now. This action launches the Slack app. Type your full name into the provided space to allow members to identify you. Tap Create Account. 2 Images Close

How to create Slack workspaces

If you're not a member of any workspace or haven't received any invitations, Slack enables you to create your own from scratch. You become its primary owner and hold exclusive rights, such as adding or removing channels and people. Use the following steps to make your own Slack workspace.

Create Slack workspaces on computers

Open Slack. Click your workspace's name. Go to Add workspaces > Create a new workspace. Type your email address. Then click Continue. Enter the confirmation code Slack sends to your email. Give your new workspace a name. Then click Next. Type a username and choose your display picture. Then click Next. Invite people to your workspace. You can skip this step. Name your first channel.

Create Slack workspaces on the mobile app

Open Slack. Tap your current workspace's name in the upper-left corner. Go to Add a workspace > Create a new workspace. 2 Images Close Select the email address you want to use or add a new one. Close Give your workspace a name. Then tap Next. Invite members via URL, your contacts, or email. To ignore this step, tap Skip in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Type a name for your first Slack channel. Then tap Next to enter the workspace. Close

How to remove Slack workspaces

You can remove a Slack workspace from view when you log out or delete the workspace. Logging out means your account is intact, but you don't receive app notifications. Also, the workspace disappears from the left side panel. You can always return to the workspace when you're ready. If you lost your device or suspect someone tampered with your account, log out of every device where you accessed Slack.

On the other hand, deleting a Slack workspace is permanent. This action erases every data within the workspace, such as files and messages, as well as removing members (including you). Only primary owners can delete workspaces in Slack, and you can do it regardless of whether you subscribed for a premium plan. However, you should know there's no recovery window once it's done. If you haven't already, export your Slack data to avoid losing messages and files. Use the following steps to erase Slack workspaces forever.

Sign out of Slack workspaces on computers

Click your workspace's name in the upper-left corner. Select Sign out. To sign out of every device, go to Settings & administration > Workspace settings. Go to Menu > Account & profile. Click Sign out all other sessions. Enter your password for confirmation. Then click Sign out all other sessions.

Remove Slack workspaces on the mobile app

Launch Slack. Tap your workspace name in the upper-left corner. Tap the three-dot icon beside a workspace. Select Sign out. 2 Images Close

Delete Slack workspaces on computers

Click your workspace's name in the upper-left corner. Go to Settings & administration > Workspace settings. Scroll down and click Delete Workspace. Slack warns you that the procedure is permanent. Click the checkbox to agree to the terms. Enter your password. Click Yes, delete my workspace.

Delete Slack workspaces on the mobile app

Open Slack. Tap your workspace's name in the upper-left corner. Tap Preferences. Under Advanced, select Account settings. 2 Images Close Under Deactivate account, tap delete the workspace. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Then tap Delete workspace. 2 Images Close Tap the checkbox to accept the terms of deletion. Enter your workspace password. Tap Yes, delete my workspace. Close

Slack keeps it all together

Slack is a flexible tool for managing teams. You don't need different accounts to create multiple workspaces. If you have two or more email addresses, you can link them to the platform, and all your workspaces appear in one hub. The downside is that it can become chaotic when you're part of many. Luckily, Slack has some redeeming features, such as letting you filter unread channel messages, pin important conversations where everyone can see, and integrate dozens of third-party apps to enhance its performance.

If managing your workspaces gets overwhelming, there are many ways to manage notifications better from your smartphone, especially when you're off the clock.