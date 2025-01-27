Google Wallet is best known as a way to store and use your credit cards on your phone and Android smartwatch. However, it can do much more. You can use it to store rewards cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, and IDs. You can also store your passport and use it during TSA checkpoints or domestic travel. While it can’t fully replace your passport in all situations, it is useful as a digital backup to the real thing. Adding it is a simple process as long as you have your passport with you.

Google Wallet passport considerations

When you add a passport to Google Wallet, you create what Google calls an ID pass. ID passes are only available in the US and are not accepted for international travel. An ID pass is not government-issued and does not replace your physical passport. Still, it can be used in place of your passport in certain situations. Look up the specific situation you plan to use it for to see if it’s accepted in your area. You can only use a passport ID pass for domestic flights at select airports.

There are requirements you must meet to use an ID pass. You need a phone that runs Android 9 or higher and a valid US passport. Your phone must have a screen lock, Bluetooth, and Nearby devices enabled. Your passport cannot be linked to an ID pass on another Android device, so choose which device you want to add it to wisely.

How to add a passport to Google Wallet

Before you make an ID pass, make sure you have your passport with you.

Launch the Google Wallet app on your phone. Tap the Add to Wallet button in the lower-right corner. Select ID > ID pass. Tap Get Started. Agree to the terms that pop up. Follow the on-screen prompts to scan your passport information page (the one with your photo). Scan the security chip inside the back cover of your passport. Record a video of your face as a security measure. Tap Continue > Done.

Close

You’ll wait while the information is verified. When it is, you’ll get a notification letting you know your ID pass is ready to use.

How to remove a passport from Google Wallet

You can only create one ID pass from a single passport. If you get a new phone or your phone is stolen, you may want to delete your ID pass. There are two ways to do so.

Remove an ID pass using Google Wallet

Open the Google Wallet app. Find and select your ID pass. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Select Remove > Remove.

Remove an ID pass remotely

Go to myaccount.google.com. Select Personal info. Scroll to the IDs section. Select Manage IDs. Choose the ID to remove and tap Delete. Select Confirm.

Roam if you want to

Keeping track of your passport when you’re traveling is important but tedious. In some domestic travel situations, an ID pass in Google Wallet can make it easier to travel using only your phone. While traveling, it’s easy to pay using stored credit cards in Google Wallet.