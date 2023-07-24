When you go on vacation for a few weeks, set an auto-reply out of office message so that anyone who contacts you knows you won't be replying to them. An out of office message is also a good way to delegate your work to your colleagues, who will be looking after your charge while you are on leave. Providing their contact details ensures you don't have dozens of emails waiting for you when you return to work.

Microsoft Outlook lets you set an out of office message via its web client, desktop, and mobile apps. So whether you use a Windows or Mac desktop, one of the top Chromebooks, or an Android or iPhone, you can set an Outlook out of message with ease. Here's how to set up an out of office reply in Outlook.

How to set up an out of office reply using the Outlook web app

The most comfortable way to set up an out of office reply on Outlook is by using its web app. No matter whether you are using a Mac, Windows PC, or Chromebook, you can use this method to auto reply to incoming emails when you are on leave.

Launch the web browser of your choice, visit Outlook's website, and log in with your account ID and password. Open Outlook Settings by clicking the Settings cog wheel icon in the upper-right corner. Choose the Automatic replies option. Turn on the toggle for the automatic replies option. Turn on the toggle for Send replies only during a time period and choose the start time and end time. Type the email message in the text box under the Send automatic replies inside my organization heading. If you want to set a different reply for people outside your organization, turn on the toggle for Send replies outside your organization and type your message. Tap the Save button to save your changes.

Now, anyone who emails you will receive the automatic reply you set.

If the option for Automatic Replies is not visible, you are likely using a Gmail, Yahoo, or other POP or IMAP account that does not have this feature.

How to set up an out of office message in Outlook on Windows

If you prefer the Outlook desktop app instead of the web app, use the steps below to accomplish your task on Windows desktops. Note the Outlook version you use before following the steps below. We mention the steps for Outlook (Outlook 2016, Outlook 365, and Outlook 2019) and the Outlook app below. Follow the steps corresponding to the Outlook version you run on your device.

Turn on the out of office reply in Outlook

Open Outlook on your Windows computer and click the File tab. Choose the Automatic replies option. A pop-up automatic replies window opens. Like on the web app, turn on Send automatic replies, set your time range, and enter your message. Close Click the Outside my Organization tab to enter a different email message for people outside your organization. Click the OK button to save your changes.

Turn on the out of office reply in the Outlook app on Windows

Launch the Outlook app on your Windows desktop and tap the Settings icon in the upper-right corner. In the Account menu, click the Automatic Replies option. Like in the Outlook web app, set your preferences for the out of office message and save the changes.

How to turn on an Outlook out of office message on a Mac

The Mac Outlook app behaves differently from its Windows counterpart. Here are the steps to turn on an out of office messages in Outlook on Mac.

Launch the Outlook app on your Mac, click the Tools menu bar item, and choose the Automatic replies option. Select the checkbox for the Send automatic replies for option at the top. Close Type your message and select the checkbox for Send replies during this time period to set the start and end date range. Close Use the Send replies outside my organization section to set a different message for people outside your organization. Close Click OK to save your changes. Close

How to turn on an out of office message in Outlook on Android

If you forgot to turn on the out of office message in Outlook while at the office, you can do it using its Android or iOS app. The steps to turn on this feature are the same on Android and iPhone, so you can follow them to turn on an out of office reply irrespective of the mobile device you use.

Launch the Outlook app on your Android smartphone and tap the app icon in the upper-left corner. Close Tap the Settings icon. Tap the mail account where you want to activate this feature. 2 Images Close Choose the Automatic replies option and turn on its toggle. 2 Images Close Select the checkbox for Reply during a time period and set the Start and End time range. Enter the auto-reply email message and tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner to save it. 2 Images Close

You don't get to choose different out of office messages for people outside your organization. It means anyone emailing you receives the same auto-reply, regardless of whether they work in your organization or not.

Enjoy a care-free vacation with the Outlook auto-reply feature

If your work involves dealing with emails, the Outlook auto-reply is a must-have feature that you should use to keep everyone appraised of your situation. It ensures everyone is in the loop and allows you to direct your email counterparts to people who will handle their requests in your absence. That's it for this guide. But before you go, check out our guide on adding Grammarly to Outlook, which helps you send better emails.