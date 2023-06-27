When you have several personal, work, and shared calendars on Outlook and Gmail, juggling tasks and events can sometimes be confusing. You may even run into event conflicts. You can always switch between calendar apps, but that's not productive. Instead, you can sync your Outlook Calendar to Google Calendar to access and manage your calendars from a single place.

Whether you use a Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, or a powerful new Chromebook, you can easily synchronize your Google and Outlook calendars.

How to add Outlook Calendar to Google Calendar on the web

It's one of the effective ways to add your Outlook calendar to Google Calendar. You'll copy the MicrosoftOutlook ICS link and add it to Google Calendar. Follow the steps below.

Visit Outlook.com on the web and sign in with your Microsoft account details. Move to the Calendar section and click the gear icon to open Settings. Select Shared calendars. Pick your internet calendar. Select Can view all details under the permission. Click Publish. Outlook generates the HTML and ICAL format. Copy the ICS link. Navigate to Google Calendar on the web. Click + beside Other calendars. Select From URL. Paste the ICS link and click Add calendar.

It may take some time before the Outlook entries appear on your Google Calendar.

You can click the three-dot menu beside the Outlook calendar and open Settings to change the name, update the time zone, and tweak notification settings. If you want to add several Outlook calendars to Google, we recommend changing the calendar name to avoid confusion.

The trick above isn't the fastest one to sync the Outlook calendar to Google Calendar. Sometimes, your Outlook entries may show up after several hours. Try the tips below to keep your Outlook and Google calendars in sync at a better pace.

How to sync Outlook Calendar with Google Calendar on Mac

Outlook has apps on MacOS and Windows. You can use it to sync Google Calendar to it. Mac users can follow the steps below.

Download Outlook from the Mac App Store. Launch Outlook and sign in with your Microsoft account details. Click Outlook at the top and open Settings. Select Accounts. Click + and select Add an Account. Log in with your Google account details. Move to the Calendar tab and expand the Gmail menu. You can check your personal, other, and people's calendars. Click the radio button beside a calendar you want to see.

From now on, when you create a new event, you can save the entry in Gmail.

How to sync your Outlook Calendar with Google Calendar on iPhone or iPad

You can add your Outlook and Google calendars to the default Calendar app on iPhone and iPad. That way, you can check your iCloud calendar with Outlook and Gmail.

Launch Settings on iPhone. Scroll to Calendar. Open Accounts. Tap Add Account. 3 Images Close Select Google and enter your account details. Select Outlook and sign in with your account details. Enable the Calendars toggle for both accounts. You can also enable emails, contacts, reminders, and notes and sync them with the Apple apps. 2 Images Close Open the Calendar app on your iPhone. Tap Calendars at the bottom. Enable the relevant Gmail and Outlook calendars from the following menu. Your calendar entries appear in the Calendar app. 2 Images Close

You can manage your Outlook and Google calendars and create new events in them.

Sync Outlook Calendar with Google Calendar on your Android phone or tablet

The default Google apps on Android don't support Outlook integration. However, you can view your Google calendar events using the Outlook mobile app.

Download Microsoft Outlook on your Android phone using the link below. Launch Outlook and add your Microsoft and Gmail email accounts to it. Move to the Calendar tab. Tap the calendar icon in the upper-left corner. You can check your Google and Outlook calendars in the list. Enable the checkmark beside the calendars you want to see in action. Use the top menu to check your calendar in Day, 3-Day, and Month view. 3 Images Close

Use Google Calendar with Outlook on Windows

Microsoft offers an Outlook app on Windows. The software giant recently released a web-based unified Outlook app on Windows. The latest Outlook app supports Gmail accounts. You can use it to integrate calendars from Outlook and Gmail.

Launch Outlook on Windows. If you are still on an old Outlook app, enable the Try the new Outlook toggle in the upper-right corner. The system downloads the new Outlook experience on Windows and asks you to restart the app. Select Add Account from the sidebar. Sign in with your Gmail account details. Move to the Calendar tab. Enable the Google and Outlook calendars to check them in action.

Keep your busy schedule in check!

For a seamless email management and planning experience, share the Google calendar with others on your team. Aside from seamless sharing, Google Calendar is packed with useful tips. You can read our dedicated post to learn top Google Calendar tricks for easy scheduling.