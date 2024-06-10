Google Chrome is a popular web browser worldwide. According to Brian Dean (founder of Backlinko), around 3.45 billion users browse Chrome. So, it's no surprise that Google Chrome has become the default web browser for many affordable smartphones and PCs.

You might have registered and saved old payment methods on Chrome, such as expired credit cards. Or you might have left the auto-fill setting on, and it keeps reusing outdated payment information. No matter the case, you can adjust your credit or debit card details through Chrome. Our guide teaches anyone how to add or update a payment method in Chrome using the mobile or desktop app.

You can access Chrome's payment options through the browser settings. Below, we will walk you through step-by-step instructions on how to add or update a payment method using your desktop's web browser. Remember that changing and adding new credit card information is saved to your device; updated credit card information won't carry over to the Chrome mobile app.

On your desktop, open Google Chrome. Click the Three-dot icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and click Settings. Navigate to Autofill and passwords > Payment methods. Click Add next to Payment methods. In the Add card window, fill out the empty fields using your debit or credit card information, then click Save.

Alternatively, you can go directly to the Payment methods page on Chrome using the shortcut chrome://settings/payments in your address bar. You can also navigate to the Payment methods page by selecting Passwords and autofill in the More menu.

Manage payment methods from your profile

To manage payment methods for each Google account profile. Sign in to the correct Google account.

Click the Profile icon on the top right next to your address bar. Select the Payment methods icon (looks like a card).

Open Google Chrome. Navigate to Settings. Click Autofill and passwords > Payment methods. Under Payment methods, click the Three-dot icon next to the registered card. Click Edit to update your payment method details; otherwise, select Delete to remove the card from Chrome. Choosing Edit will open the Edit card window; you can erase the old details and re-enter information, then click Save.

If you cannot find your registered payment method in Google Chrome, you must visit the payment registered to your Google account. From there, you can add and remove payment methods you've used for Google services, such as the Google Play Store.

Open Google Chrome. Click on your Profile icon. Click Manage your Google Account. Click Payments & subscriptions. Select Manage payment methods. If you choose the Manage experience and click Manage on the Google Pay page, you will be redirected to the Google payment center page. On the Google payment center page, click Remove under a payment method or Add payment method.

The mobile app also works wonderfully to add, remove, and update payments by visiting the browser settings. To get started, keep reading the steps below. We use an Android in the example below, but iOS users can also follow along.

Open Google Chrome on your mobile device. Go to the Three-dot icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap Settings. Close Tap Payment methods. Tap Add card. Enter payment method details and select Done. Close

To update your payment method:

Open Google Chrome. Go to the Three-dot icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Close Tap Payment methods. Tap on the registered debit or credit card, change the details in the Edit card screen, and tap Done. To delete the payment method, tap the Garbage can icon at the top of the card and select Delete.

Launch Google Chrome on your mobile device. Tap on your Profile icon. Tap Manage your Google Account. Close Swipe to the right and select Payments & subscriptions. Tap Manage payment methods. Close On the Google payment center page, click Remove under a payment method or Add payment method.

Get more from Chrome

Google Chrome is many people's browser of choice. Google's Chromium-based browser has helpful built-in features like Safety Checks and energy-saving modes to enhance the experience. Otherwise, there are a slew of extensions for desktop users. Often, these extensions can bring your Chrome experience to another level, improving the browser's ease and usability.