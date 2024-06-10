Google Chrome is a popular web browser worldwide. According to Brian Dean (founder of Backlinko), around 3.45 billion users browse Chrome. So, it's no surprise that Google Chrome has become the default web browser for many affordable smartphones and PCs.

You might have registered and saved old payment methods on Chrome, such as expired credit cards. Or you might have left the auto-fill setting on, and it keeps reusing outdated payment information. No matter the case, you can adjust your credit or debit card details through Chrome. Our guide teaches anyone how to add or update a payment method in Chrome using the mobile or desktop app.

How to add or update a payment method in Chrome's desktop web browser

You can access Chrome's payment options through the browser settings. Below, we will walk you through step-by-step instructions on how to add or update a payment method using your desktop's web browser. Remember that changing and adding new credit card information is saved to your device; updated credit card information won't carry over to the Chrome mobile app.

  1. On your desktop, open Google Chrome.
  2. Click the Three-dot icon in the top right corner.
    red arrow pointing to three dot icon more menu in google chrome on desktop
  3. Scroll down and click Settings.
    red rectangle outline over settings in the more menu on google chrome desktop app
  4. Navigate to Autofill and passwords > Payment methods.
    red rectangle outline over payment methods in autofill and passwords page on google chrome
  5. Click Add next to Payment methods.
    red rectangle outline over add button next to payment methods in google chrome
  6. In the Add card window, fill out the empty fields using your debit or credit card information, then click Save.
    add card window labeled 1 and 2 showing card information fields and save option in google chrome

Alternatively, you can go directly to the Payment methods page on Chrome using the shortcut chrome://settings/payments in your address bar. You can also navigate to the Payment methods page by selecting Passwords and autofill in the More menu.

Manage payment methods from your profile

To manage payment methods for each Google account profile. Sign in to the correct Google account.

  1. Click the Profile icon on the top right next to your address bar.
    red solid arrow pointing to signed in profile icon next to address bar in google chrome
  2. Select the Payment methods icon (looks like a card).
    red rectangle outline over card icon in a google profile on chrome

How to update or delete a saved payment on Chrome's desktop app

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. Navigate to Settings.
    red rectangle outline over settings in the more menu on google chrome desktop app
  3. Click Autofill and passwords > Payment methods.
    red rectangle outline over payment methods in autofill and passwords page on google chrome
  4. Under Payment methods, click the Three-dot icon next to the registered card.
    red solid arrow pointing next to red square outline over kebab icon in payment methods in google chrome
  5. Click Edit to update your payment method details; otherwise, select Delete to remove the card from Chrome.
    red rectangle outline over edit and delete options in payment methods in google chrome
  6. Choosing Edit will open the Edit card window; you can erase the old details and re-enter information, then click Save.

How to update or delete a payment method on your Google account

If you cannot find your registered payment method in Google Chrome, you must visit the payment registered to your Google account. From there, you can add and remove payment methods you've used for Google services, such as the Google Play Store.

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. Click on your Profile icon.
    red solid arrow pointing to red rectangle outline over signed in google account on google chrome desktop app
  3. Click Manage your Google Account.
    red rectangle outline over manage your google account on google chrome desktop app
  4. Click Payments & subscriptions.
    red rectangle outline over payments & subscriptions on your google account in chrome
  5. Select Manage payment methods. If you choose the Manage experience and click Manage on the Google Pay page, you will be redirected to the Google payment center page.
    red rectangle outline over manage payment methods in google chrome
  6. On the Google payment center page, click Remove under a payment method or Add payment method.
How to add or update a payment method in Chrome's mobile app

The mobile app also works wonderfully to add, remove, and update payments by visiting the browser settings. To get started, keep reading the steps below. We use an Android in the example below, but iOS users can also follow along.

  1. Open Google Chrome on your mobile device.
  2. Go to the Three-dot icon in the top right corner.
  3. Scroll down and tap Settings.
    red solid arrow pointing to three dot icon in google chrome mobile app
    red rectangle outline over settings in google chrome mobile app
  4. Tap Payment methods.
  5. Tap Add card. Enter payment method details and select Done.
    red rectangle outline over payment methods in google chrome mobile settings
    red rectangle outline over add card option in payment methods

To update your payment method:

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. Go to the Three-dot icon in the top right corner.
  3. Tap Settings.
    red solid arrow pointing to three dot icon in google chrome mobile app
    red rectangle outline over settings in google chrome mobile app
  4. Tap Payment methods.
  5. Tap on the registered debit or credit card, change the details in the Edit card screen, and tap Done.
  6. To delete the payment method, tap the Garbage can icon at the top of the card and select Delete.

How to update or delete a payment method on your Google account

  1. Launch Google Chrome on your mobile device.
  2. Tap on your Profile icon.
  3. Tap Manage your Google Account.
    red solid arrow pointing to google profile in chrome mobile app
    red rectangle outline over manage your google account in chrome mobile app
  4. Swipe to the right and select Payments & subscriptions.
  5. Tap Manage payment methods.
    red rectangle outline over payments & subscriptions in google account
    red rectangle outline over manage payment methods in payments & subscriptions tab in your google account
  6. On the Google payment center page, click Remove under a payment method or Add payment method.

Get more from Chrome

Google Chrome is many people's browser of choice. Google's Chromium-based browser has helpful built-in features like Safety Checks and energy-saving modes to enhance the experience. Otherwise, there are a slew of extensions for desktop users. Often, these extensions can bring your Chrome experience to another level, improving the browser's ease and usability.

