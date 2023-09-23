For over 10 years, Instagram has been a cornerstone of the online presence for millions of people and organizations. The online social network has 500 million daily users, and for 10 years, one feature that's been requested over and over has been the option to add more links to the Instagram bios. Instagram has finally given in to the will of the people. Now all accounts — personal, business, and creator — can add five links to their bios. And if you're looking to upgrade your pics, check out these top phones with cameras for ultrawide photography.

Adding more than one link to your Instagram profile

Before anything else, open Instagram on your phone and log in to your account.

Go to your profile page by tapping your profile image in the lower-right corner. Select Edit profile. 2 Images Close Tap Add link to add a hyperlink to the web page of your choice. Choose the plus icon next to Add external link. 2 Images Close Copy and paste or type in the URL to your website. Give your link a title. Once you're satisfied, tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner of the screen. 2 Images Close

You can repeat this process four more times until you've listed five links in your bio. You can only edit or add links to your profile bio through the mobile app, not the browser.

You can get around this limit by putting links in your bio, but those are rendered as plain text, not hypertext, and aren't technically a link you can click. Your bio is also limited to 150 characters, so you must use a link-shortening service to go this route.

There's a workaround that lets you add links via Instagram Reels.

Tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen to add new content. Select Story from the bottom of the screen. Tap the square in the lower-left corner of the screen to select media to add to your story. 2 Images Close Choose the content you wish to add. Tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen. Select the Link sticker. 2 Images Close Enter the URL for the content to which you want to link. Select Customize sticker text to personalize your sticker. Tap Done. Position the sticker where you want it, then tap the arrow in the lower-right corner. You can't place a link sticker on your story after the fact. It must be positioned before it's posted. 2 Images Close Select Share and then tap Done when you're ready to post your Story. Return to your Profile page and, under Story highlights, tap the plus icon. Select the Story you just posted, then tap Next. 2 Images Close From here, you can edit or change the image for your highlighted Story. You can also change it later. Tap Done when you're finished. Close

When someone taps your highlighted Story, they see a sticker with a link they can tap. This isn't a perfect solution, but it might be useful for you to know.

The design philosophy of Instagram is to keep you on Instagram for as long as possible. It doesn't want you going to external websites. Even though it now allows you to include up to five links in your profile, it only displays the first one, even on the browser. Changing it is an easy process.

From the Edit profile page, tap Links. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Select Reorder links from the menu that pops up from the bottom of the screen. Drag and drop your links so that the most important one appears on top. 2 Images Close When you're done, tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner.

Live your best digital life

As a social media platform, Instagram excels as a tool for audience engagement and driving brand awareness. Still, at some point, you want them to go to your site, and that's why you need links for them to follow. However, if you've given up on Instagram, delete your account and find a new social network.