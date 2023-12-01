A picture is worth a thousand words, but captions provide context. It's not every time you grasp or relate to what you see immediately. When you create content in Google Docs from your personal computers or phones, provide enough details so that people understand what you're saying. You commonly see captions underneath or beside images acting as short descriptions.

Google Docs offers interesting editing tricks, but caption support isn't among them. Alternative solutions include tables, drawings, inline text, and add-on features. You may face issues moving your image with the captions, as they aren't merged. But if you don't see yourself switching to another editing platform, here are the best ways to insert the captions in Docs.

How to insert image captions with tables in Google Docs

With tables in Docs, you can insert an image in one cell and the caption in the cell beneath it. If you want to make a gallery, increase the columns and rows and add more images with captions. If the default border color isn't to your liking, change it to white so that it appears invisible. If you need to move the table around, cut and paste it somewhere else.

Tables are available on the web and mobile versions of Docs. However, the mobile one has limited functionality. For one, you can't change table border colors. Here's how to use both.

Insert image captions with tables on the Google Docs web app

Click the spot where you'll insert your image. Go to Insert > Tables. Select your preferred size. Use the 1x2 size for single images. Click the first cell in the table. Click the image icon in the toolbar above the ruler. Select how you'll insert an image and follow the prompts to insert it. Click the empty cell below it and type your caption. Tap your trackpad three times to highlight the cell. Click the align button in the toolbar and select the center alignment. Use options in the toolbar to bold, italicize, and change the text font or color. To make the table borders invisible, right click any part of the table and select Table properties. Click Color and change the table border to white. To move your table, cut and paste it in your preferred position.

Insert image captions with tables on the Google Docs mobile app

Open a document in Google Docs. In editing mode, tap + at the top of the screen. Select Table. Set Columns to 1 and Rows to 2. Tap Insert table. Close Tap the first row. Then tap + at the top of the screen. Select Image and choose how to insert the picture. The image may appear small after inserting it. Tap it and select the alignment icon in the lower-left corner. Select the center alignment option. Close Tap the second row and repeat the alignment steps. Type your caption so that it appears in the middle of the row. Long press the text to highlight it. Tap the format icon at the top of the screen. Use the options under Text to edit your caption color, size, font, and more. Close

How to insert image captions in Google Docs with inline texts

Text wrapping options in Docs control how text behaves around images. Inline text treats a picture as part of the sentence flow so that it breaks between words. You can set it so that the text appears closely under the image and aligns with it.

You don't see the text wrapping options if your page setup is on Pageless view. Switch to Pages so that they appear when you click images.

Follow the steps below to start.

Switch from Pageless to Pages setup

On the web version of Google Docs, click File in the upper-right corner and select Page setup. Click Pages and select OK. On the mobile app, open a document. In editing mode, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Page setup. Tap the toggle switch. Close

Insert image captions with inline texts on Google Docs web app

Click the image icon in the toolbar to insert an image. Click the image after inserting it. From the text wrapping options that appear underneath, click the inline text icon. It's the first one on the left. Click under the image and type your caption. Use formatting options in the toolbar to edit the text color, font, size, alignment, and more.

Insert image captions with inline texts on Google Docs mobile app

Tap + at the top of the screen. Tap Image and choose how to insert an image. Tap the image after inserting it. Tap the text wrap icon at the bottom of the screen. It's the second to the last button. Select In line. Close Tap under the image and type your caption. Long press the text to highlight it. Tap the format icon at the top of the screen. Use the options under Text to edit your captions' color and more. Close

How to insert image captions in Google Docs with Drawings

Docs doesn't have a dedicated drawing tool, but it's integrated with Google Drawings. Use it to create illustrations and merge captions with pictures. You can insert an image into the tool and overlay a text box. When you save your creation, the result appears as one image. If you move it, the caption follows. Drawings isn't available on the mobile app, so use the web version on a PC. Follow these steps below to begin:

Go to Insert > Drawing > New. A window appears with drawing tools. Click the image icon in the toolbar to insert a picture. Click the text box icon. It's the symbol with a T inside a square. Click and drag across the image to create the box. Click inside the box and type your caption. Use the toolbar to change the text and box color, among other edits. When you're done, click Save and close in the upper-right corner.

How to insert image captions in Google Docs with Add-ons

Add-ons extend Docs' capabilities beyond what it offers. There are some for adding new fonts and alphabetizing, depending on your needs. The add-on you want, in this case, is Caption Maker. It's among the few on the Google Workspace Marketplace that works with Docs.

Caption Maker equips you with options for generating and formatting captions for images, drawings, and tables. The mobile app doesn't have it because it has limited support for add-ons. Here's how to install and use it on PCs:

Go to Extensions > Add-ons > Get add-ons. In the Workspace Marketplace, search for Caption Maker. Select the add-on from the results and click Install. Google prompts you to sign in to your account and grant access to the add-on. Click Allow to complete the installation. Return to Docs and click the image icon in the toolbar to insert a picture. Go to Extensions > Caption Maker > Start. The add-on launches in the right sidebar. Under Options, click Show options. Under Images and Drawings, type your caption in the text field beside New. Scroll down to the bottom of the add-on and click Captionize. Your caption appears under the image with a bookmark symbol. To remove the symbol, click it and select the trash icon.

Google Docs could use caption support

These workarounds help you insert captions in Docs, but not as fast as you'd like. When you have multiple images that require captions, the procedures become stressful. It's worth considering substitutes for the word processor that allow you to tap images and add your captions quickly.